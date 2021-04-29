Former Contestants From 'Jeopardy' Demand Apology Over Donohue's 'white Power' Symbol

Popular quiz show Jeopardy! has come under the scanner lately. One of its contestant Kelly Donohue allegedly made a racist gesture during his introduction on the show and this has received a lot of backlash from viewers on social media. Now, several former players who appeared on the show are demanding action from the makers and also expecting an apology for Jeopardy!'s Kelly Donohue's inappropriate gesture.

According to a report by Fox News, over 400 former Jeopardy! contestants have come together to pen a formal letter to the makers of the show to condemn the racist gesture. In the letter, they have also written how inappropriate gestures made by previous contestants were either altered or removed by the post-production department and suggested that this should be edited as well. The letter also stated how people of colour are dismayed at the showrunners for allowing Kelly to show the white power symbol on television. They have also said that they would like to see how Jeopardy! handles this issue.

Kelly Donohue, also clarified that his gesture meant nothing more than the number three to signify his three-day win through a Facebook post. The post has now been deleted. He has also made his social media account private.

In the clip that is going viral on Twitter, it is seen that when Donohue is introduced by the host, he is seen making an upside-down 'ok' gesture. He also taps his chest three times. This symbol is said to be associated with the white supremacists who deem their race to be superior to all others. The symbol signifies a 'W' and a 'P' that stands for 'white power'.

Netizens were quick to take note of this gesture and have condemned Kelly for the same. Many have expressed disappointment over him being allowed to flash that sign as well. Many also wrote that his gesture was 'hard to miss' and the makers might want to 'look into that'. See their tweets and reactions below:

@andersoncooper did you notice contestant Kelly Donohue flash the white power sign on the show tonight??? #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/Nw7mbRjMkw — West Law Firm | Nyasha West (@NWestEsq) April 27, 2021

I was going to make a joke but I won’t. I am a former #Jeopardy champ and I as strongly as I possibly can condemn the apparent white power gesture made by the champ on tonight’s show. There is no place for that anywhere in society, TV show or not. — Josh Frumkin (@jfrumkin) April 28, 2021

Umm @Jeopardy correct me if I’m wrong. But did your returning champ do a white power/aryan hand single when he was introduced?! I’d be looking into that ASAP. #jeopardy — PJ Fulham (@peejful) April 27, 2021

Today’s @Jeopardy returning champ just flashed the white power sign during introductions #jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/AItCaYkIUn — agentXrae (@agentXrae) April 27, 2021

Why did @andersoncooper and @Jeopardy air a white supremacist making the white power hand signal to millions of viewers last night? #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/OvdnJcnXur — Aimee ðŸ’™ MA, MPA (@Alt_Aimee) April 28, 2021

About Jeopardy!

This American reality game show is based on the concept wherein the contestants will be given the answers and they have to come up with questions about it. It was first aired in 1984 and has 37 seasons so far. The show is created by Merv Griffin and its latest season are available for streaming on Netflix.

