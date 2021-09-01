Former Nickelodeon Star Josh Peck Roped In For Hilary Duff Starrer ‘How I Met Your Father’

Best known for his role in Turner & Hooch, Josh Peck has been roped in for the much-awaited spinoff of the popular sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, better known as HIMYM. The spinoff will be titled How I Met Your Father and Peck will star opposite Chris Lowell. The show will also star Hilary Duff in the lead role.

Josh Peck in 'How I Met Your Father'

The former Nickelodeon star will soon be seen in the upcoming sitcom, How I Met Your Father. The actor will take on the role of Vice-Principal at the school Lowell’s character, Jesse works at. Peck took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share the exciting news. He wrote, “I’m playing a Vice Principal so get ready to be written up y’all.”

Most recently, How I Met Your Father was in the news after Hilary Duff took to her Instagram account to share a picture from the sets of the show. Apart from Duff, the picture features Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma. The actor captioned the post, “Who's ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment…. #himyf”

Francia Raisa also posted the same picture and captioned it, “Kids, I'm going to tell you an incredible story: The story of how I met (THE CAST of) How I Met Your Father.” Tom Ainsley also hopped onto the bandwagon and wrote, “Who's your daddy? 🤷🏻‍♂️ P.S. You're going to freak out when you see what we were looking directly at.”

More about 'How I Met Your Father'

How I Met Your Father will revolve around Sophie, who will be played by the much-loved Hilary Duff. In the upcoming show, Sophie will recount to her son how she met his father. The show will focus on Sophie and her group of friends who try to navigate through who they are and how to find love in the age of dating apps. Chris Lowell will play Jesse, who works as an Uber driver, but is an aspiring musician. He lives with his best friend Tom and seems to be cynical about the concept of love.

(Image Credits: Josh Peck-Instagram)