'Formula 1: Drive To Survive Season 3': Twitterati Praises The 'Incredible' Latest Season

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is one of the most popular docuseries on Netflix. The series is in collaboration with Netflix and Formula One to give a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and races of the Formula One World Championship. The debut season covered the 2018 season and the series is currently in its third season. The Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3 recently premiered on Netflix and it is already trending in several countries on the platform. The latest season has covered the 2020 World Championship. Some of the Formula 1: Drive to Survive review have referred to this third season as the best season by far in the docuseries. Here is a look at the Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3 review by netizens on Twitter.

The Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3 was trending on Twitter for quite some time now. It was one of the most anticipated docuseries on Netflix in recent times. Fans were eager to know what went behind the scenes of the last year’s 2020 World Championship. Several fans praised the season and called it a brilliant watch. Many users also praised several incidents from the series and highlighted certain scenes through their tweet. One of the users also took to his Twitter handle and wished everyone a “Happy #DrivetoSurvive Season 3 day!”. Several users also pointed out to the Turkish GP not being covered in the season.

me when Bottas gave Verstappen a tow on purpose #DriveToSurvive pic.twitter.com/5ZBkX0D5dR — Aren (@zeghostboy) March 19, 2021

reading about how they didn’t cover the turkish or sakhir gp in DTS s3:#DriveToSurvive pic.twitter.com/t7FpxUqzVT — betelgeuseðŸ¿ (@hallucinojan) March 18, 2021

Binge watching #DriveToSurvive and find myself getting more into F1 with every episode. Now I find out that the first race is on this weekend. This could be a slippery slope for me ðŸ˜‚ #F1isBack — Jamie âš’ï¸ (@jamielambert84) March 22, 2021

Many users expressed their views about the miraculous survival of Romain Grosjean. One user commented, “Drive to Survive, Man on fire...I’m in tears. Scariest thing I’ve seen on an F1 track, still think it’s a miracle Grosjean came out alive #DriveToSurvive” Various fans also recalled their favourite episodes from the season. One such user praised Romain Grosjean and called him captivating. He also praised his ability to go into detail. Some of the users also pointed out what was missing in the latest season and what they did not like about the season. Here is a look at the Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3 review by Twitterati.

Drive to Survive, Man on fire...I’m in tears. Scariest thing I’ve seen on an F1 track, still think it’s a miracle Grosjean came out aliveðŸ™ðŸ¼ #DriveToSurvive — Alex Mitchell (@_amitchell) March 22, 2021

Episode 9 of #DriveToSurvive might be my favourite episode of the entire show so far. Incredibly well done and pieced together. @RGrosjean was absolutely capitivating; and his ability/willingness to go into the detail he did was...wow.



Merci Romain. — Michael (@MRGB9191) March 22, 2021

DTS3 was amazing but I've missed:

- mention of @HulkHulkenberg comeback during the corona episode

- a drama which RP-seat gets replaced by Vettel (daddy stroll vs performance of Perez)

- car vs driver performance(Russell)

- Goodbye Claire/Williams fam#DriveToSurvive #DTS3 #dts — SlimOntario2033 (@SlimOntario2033) March 22, 2021

I have to say, I was severely underwhelmed by #DriveToSurvive season three. Lots of missed major storylines throughout the season and race repeats. Bit disappointing, but still, a good watch nevertheless. — joey (@xGJHP) March 22, 2021

The disrespect for the greatness that is @LewisHamilton by @netflix in s3 of #DriveToSurvive #DTS is unconscionable! The man WON his 7th WDC, Won a race on 3 tyres, made F1 account for their lack of diversity. added all like a footnote! but u want to highlight the penalties? SMDH — Sharon #44 (@arigyes) March 22, 2021

Due to COVID-19, last year’s season faced several hurdles when some events were cancelled and the dates were also shuffled before the season could finally start on July 5. The third season of the popular docuseries consists of 10 episodes whit a runtime of 30-40 minutes. The trailer suggested that Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3 is going to be full of twists and turns and high on drama. Here is a look at the Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3 trailer.

Image Credits: A still from the trailer