'Four More Shots Please' Actor Maanvi Gagroo Tests Positive For COVID-19

Amidst the massive surge in Covid-19 cases all over the world, there have also been many celebrities keeping their fans informed about their Covid test results coming out positive. Another celebrity artist who was recently added to the list is the Four More Shots Please actor, Maanvi Gagroo.

Other artists namely John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Jesse J, Delnaaz Irani, Nora Fatehi, Amrita Arora, Arjun Rampal, Shilpa Shirodkar and many others recently informed the fans through social media that they have been tested positive for Covid-19.

Maanvi Gagroo fights Covid-19 with chicken soup

Actor Maanvi Gagroo recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself wearing a mask while lying on the bed. In the Instagram story, Maanvi informed everyone that she has been tested positive for Covid-19. She also added a note of gratitude for all her fans thanking them for checking up on her and added that she has mild symptoms. She further thanked them again and said 'she's sleeping alot.'

Image: Instagram/@maanvigagroo

In another picture, she shared a glimpse of her meal and revealed that she was having chicken soup in order to fight Covid-19. The caption read, "Chicken soup for the sick soul Fighting covid."

Image: Instagram/@maanvigagroo

Maanvi Gagroo shows

Maanvi Gagroo has been a part of many iconic shows and movies in which she essayed pivotal roles and gained fans' appreciation. She began her career in the acting industry with the Disney Channel TV show, Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and went on to appear in web series like TVF Pitchers, TVF Tripling, Made in Heaven, etc.

She recently garnered massive fame for her web show, Four More Shots Please in which she essays one of the lead roles alongside Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Kirti Kulhari. Featuring on Amazon Prime Video, the second season of the show was recently released and now the fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the third season which is currently in development as informed by the OTT platform.

Image: Instagram/@maanvigagroo/@portraitsbybalvindersingh