'Four More Shots Please' And Similar Shows About Love And Friendship; View List

The character played by Kirti Kulhari in Four More Shots Please and the on-screen persona donned by Four More Shots Please's Sayani Gupta, which is that of a journalist-turned-entrepreneur and then a controversial author, are deemed to be two of the several highlights of the Amazon Prime Video original series.

In addition to the same, Four More Shots Please talks about the life lived by the citizens of first world India, the various obstacles that each and every one of them has to overcome and how a group of long-time friends manage to keep their seemingly unbreakable bond of friendship intact while all of them go through their own personal tumultuous lives. If you're someone who is fond of shows similar to Four More Shots Please, the following list of shows that talk about relationships, bonds and various other things in between may be of interest to you. Read on for more.

1) Stranger Things

It may be very hard to believe that something like a Stranger Things can be similar to a show like Four More Shots Please, but there are parallels to be drawn. Both, Four More Shots Please are about friendship and unbreakable bonds. In addition to the same, the characters in both the series see their bonds and loyalties get tested due to one external element or the other. The show has a rating of 8.7 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) Big Little Lies

A common theme between HBO's Big Little Lies and Four More Shots please is that of friendship. Additionally, the HBO show, very much like the Amazon Prime Video original series, doesn't shy away from taking jabs at men. The show, which has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb, can either be streamed on HBO Max or Disney+ Hotstar, depending upon one's geographical location.

3) Orange Is The New Black

The eminent show, much like Four More Shots Please, talks about what the bond of one woman to the other, means. In addition to the same, the theme of testing one's friendship is also a through-line that ties the two presentations together. The show has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Netflix.

4) Selection Day

The Anil Kapoor-produced Netflix show, much like Four More Shots Please, talks about a particular section of the Indian society and its mental set-up. In addition to the same, the shows even point out what is wrong with them and how can they be improved. Additional common themes are that of ambition and friendships coming under fire. The show, which has a rating of 7.4 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) One Day At A Time

This show, much like Four More Shots Please, gives its viewers an insight into the mindset of a person of a certain ethnicity. In addition to the same, much like the Amazon Prime Video series, this show touches upon the taboo surrounding same-sex relationships and why the acceptance of the same is very important. The now-cancelled show, which has a rating of 8.2 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

6) Ambitions

The Oprah Winfrey-produced show, much like Four More Shots Please, is about the need to be more than oneself, as all the characters in the two shows can be seen chasing their dream. The theme of friendship being put on a grill also ties Ambitions to Four More Shots Please and other shows on this list. The show can be streamed on the Watch OWN app.

7) Little Things

The Netflix show frontlined by Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal, similar to Four More Shots Please, talks about the ups and downs of a relationship in general. Additionally, similar to the Amazon Prime Video original series, the makers of the show given its subject matter a slice-of-life treatment. The show, which has a rating of 8.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

8) Friends from College

The commonality between this Netflix show and Four More Shots Please is its brand of humour, which can be categorized as situational or awkwardness-driven. Additionally, what makes the show similar to Four More Shots Please are themes of manipulation on several levels and the characters' need to live life to the fullest. The show, which has a rating of 6.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

9) She

This lady-centric Netflix Original series talks about the emotional strength of a woman and what one is willing to do for what she believes in, much like the characters in Four More Shots Please. The show has a rating of 6.5 on IMDb. The same can be streamed on Netflix.

10) Younger

This show is as much about ambition as it is about the unbreakable bond between a group of women with common interests, much like Four More Shots Please. Much like in Younger as well as Four More Shots Please, the lead characters may fight each other, but they are willing to lay down their lives for one another, should there be such a need. The show, which has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Plus, or Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.