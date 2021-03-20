Four More Shots Please Season 3 Actor Bani J Shares Series Of Sneak-peeks From The Sets

Bani J recently took to social media to hype fans up with some major sneak peeks into Four More Shots Please season 3. The actor, who plays a primary character from the gang of four girls, shared pictures and videos with her castmates from the set of the show. After the huge success of the first two seasons, the makers have gone forward with the third season for Four More Shots Please. Thus fans are extremely excited about the new season.

Actor Bani J shares a series of sneak-peeks from the sets

In the first picture shared by the actor, she can be seen posing inside a lift as she mentions she is heading out for a shoot. Further on, a series of their stories fill up her social media space. Bani J seemed to answering questions and interacting with fans on her story. She also posted videos of herself working out. Amid this, another story saw Bani casually revealing she is hanging out with Maanvi Gagroo. The two seemed to have a great time together as they hugged each other.

Source: Bani J Instagram

The jovial duo happily greeted each other and shared pleasantries with one another. They soon have a small chat with each other and Bani ends the monochrome video. The series in which the two actors interact goes on for a few continuous clips where the two can be seen having a good time and enjoying each other's company. Further on, the two hang out in the vanity van and talk about various things. Soon enough, Bani ends the sneak peek to fill the stories with other videos of herself.

Source: Bani J Instagram

Towards the end, Bani also adds another similar mirror selfie where she mentions she is heading out for shoots. Amid all the buzz for the upcoming Four More Shots Please season 3, the sneak peeks from Bani are sure to impress fans who are waiting for the show. Besides that, Bani also posted a number of videos where she can be seen working out. The actor managed to deliver some serious fitness goals through the videos. She is known to post several workout videos which fans often find inspirational and praise Bani for her discipline and strong dedication.

Source: Bani J Instagram

