Freaky Ali Cast: See List Of Actors Who Shared Screen With Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Freaky Ali is a sports-comedy movie that released in 2016. The movie was directed by Sohail Khan. Freaky Ali cast included some of the popular names of the Hindi film industry. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Freaky Ali.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ali

Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the protagonist in the movie Freaky Ali. The character played by Nawazuddin is in dire need of money in order to support his mother after he gets fired from a clothing shop. He then starts playing golf to earn money.

Amy Jackson as Megha

Amy plays the love interest of Ali in the movie Freaky Ali. Megha is one of the main Freaky Ali Megha is the manager of the golf champion Vikram Rathod. As the story evolves, Megha, too, starts falling for Ali.

Arbaaz Khan as Maqsood

Arbaaz plays the character of Ali’s best friend. Maqsood is one of the main Freaky Ali characters. He is the one who inspired Ali when he was low. Maqsood also later ditches Ali when a local gang leader blackmails him to do so. He later also apologises for his mistake to Ali and gets back with him. Maqsood also becomes the caddy to Ali in the main golf tournament.

Jas Arora as Vikram Rathore

Jas plays the character of Vikram Rathod. He is an arrogant, selfish and greedy but a golf champion nonetheless. Vikram Rathod is one of the main Freaky Ali characters. He belittles Ali when he hits the golf ball in the hole right for the first time. He also injures Ali’s hand ahead of the main golf tournament.

Seema Biswas as Sulbha

Seema plays the role of Sulbha in Freaky Ali. Sulbha is Ali’s mother who always motivates Ali to give his best in every situation. She is also an inspiration to Ali in the movie.

The film revolves around the character of Ali who in order to support his mother and himself starts playing golf. Golf earns him a good amount of money. In his journey upwards in golf, he encounters many problems which he overcomes with the help of his best friend and lover Megha. The movie was well-received by the audiences and earned well at the box office as well.

Image courtesy- @nawazuddin._siddiqui and iamamyjackson Instagram

