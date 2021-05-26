'FRIENDS' Actors Matthew Perry And David Schwimmer Reveal Their 'no Hookup Pact'

The 1994 sitcom FRIENDS won millions of hearts during its 10-year-run and after it ended in 2004. As the FRIENDS Reunion episode's release is scheduled for tomorrow, May 27, 2021, the cast is busy promoting the reunion on different platforms. In one such interview, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer recently revealed one of their pacts that kept the six of them, good friends, as it avoided any chance of awkwardness.

Did any of FRIENDS cast date?

In an interview with Access, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer revealed their pact of not dating each other. When asked if they had a pact of not hooking up among the group, Matthew Perry said there was a rule they had, as it was very important for them to keep their friendship. They wanted to avoid any type of awkwardness between them.

He further said if they were hooking, it would have impacted their friendship. He said they, therefore, became good friends which they are till now. He also revealed the director, Jim Burrows, initiated the pact which they kept. David intervened and added the entire cast did not want to jeopardise their friendship as they were in the process of establishing a great friendship. He further said the no hooking up rule was unspoken between them. As per Matt LeBlanc, the six of them were more like siblings.

Reportedly, the female cast of the show did not remember any such pact. Lisa Kudrow said she was already engaged to her husband. On the other hand, Courteney thought the pact must have been a good idea.

About FRIENDS Reunion

FRIENDS cast David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc in the lead roles. The show that ended in 2004 has returned for a reunion episode 17 years later. The show will air on May 27, 2021, on HBO Max. In India, the show will premiere on the OTT platform Zee5. In the reunion episode, the cast return to their original set at Warner Bros. Studios. It will also welcome several guest star including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, and BTS.

