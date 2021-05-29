'FRIENDS' Actors Who Dated Their Co-stars In Real Life

Friends may have begun as a series about six friends in New York City, but it also dealt with a subject that most individuals in their 20s and 30s face regularly. It was about courting, particularly dating your pals as it was about friendship. As it turned out, the Friends cast knew a thing or two about courting their co-stars in actual situations, as several of them were either dating or married. See the list of the Friends actors who have dated their co-stars in real life and for how long those relationships persisted.

Friends cast who dated their co-stars

Jennifer Aniston, among all the Friends cast members, was the one who had the most relationships. She did not, however, meet her lovers — or her spouse — while shooting. Will Colbert, Ross' erstwhile high school classmate, was played by Brad Pitt in a cameo appearance on the show. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt remained married at the point which rendered his character's revelation that he and Ross had been in an "I hate Rachel" club all the more amusing. When Tate Donovan was cast as Rachel's lover, Joshua, on the programme, Jennifer Aniston and Rachel Green's relationships coincided. Donovan and Aniston had just split up at the time, making the meeting unpleasant and "awful," as Donovan subsequently put it. Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd have a history together. But the two of them had parted ways before the show and remained friends.

Courteney Cox's list is considerably shorter than Jennifer Aniston's. She was married to someone from the show's supporting cast. Courteney Cox's spouse was Phoebe's stalker, David Arquette. From 1999 till their separation in 2013, the two were married. Also during the 10th season, they were also expecting their daughter Coco. However, unlike with Lisa Kudrow, series writers couldn't put Monica's maternity into the programme because it had already been shown that she could never get pregnant.

According to multiple stories, Matthew Perry is yet another part of the Friends cast who dated one of their co-stars. And, while his romance with Jennifer Aniston is simply a rumour, she isn't the only series regular who has managed to win him over. In reality, Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts had a quite different connection than on the show. Roberts portrayed Susie Moss, or "Susie Underpants," a fourth-grade classmate of Chandler's. On the show (and in real life), the two dated for a brief period of time.

IMAGE: Still From FRIENDS Reunion

