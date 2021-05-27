'FRIENDS': All You Need To Know About 'FRIENDS' Star Courteney Cox's Net Worth

As the Friends reunion special is underway, fans have many questions about the cast and the show. One such question is the net worth of the beloved actors who starred in the popular TV sitcom. Friends began airing in 1994 and revolutionized the world of television comedy.

While audiences are aware that the stars of Friends have huge individual net worths, fans want to know more. After all, what started off as a gamble for Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, ended 10 seasons later in international recognition and millions of dollars in wealth for all six of the pals. One such star, fans wonder about is Courteney Cox who played the slightly eccentric but lovable character of Monica Geller. Know more about Courteney Cox net worth 2021, below -

Courteney Cox net worth 2021

According to scmp.com, Jennifer Aniston is the richest out of all the cast members with a whopping $300 million. However, Aniston's on and off-screen BFF, Courteney Cox is not far behind. Courteney Cox's net worth in 2021 is a big $150 million, making her the second-wealthiest star in the Friends cast.

Courteney Cox's earnings

Apart from making the big bucks on Friends, Courteney Cox added to her earnings with her role on Cougar Town, which earned her around US$275,000 per episode. The actress brought in around $6 million for the ABC/TBS sitcom, which ran between 2009-2015. In 2013, Cox became the spokesperson for Pantene and signed a pretty lucrative deal.

In addition, Courteney has also made a lot of money through some property dealings. In 2020, she sold her condo in West Hollywood for $2.9 million. If all of this isn't enough, Courteney also owns a production company with her ex-husband David Arquette, called Coquette Productions. All in all, however, the actress' biggest hit for the company was Cougar Town, which added some big numbers to their bank accounts.

How much did FRIENDS cast earn per episode?

According to a report by Business Insider, all the six actors reportedly earned $22,500 per episode. While the paycheck for season 2 was settled at $40,000 per episode for each actor, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston's salary was a little more due to their fame on the show.

With the third season, the paycheck raised to $75,000 and to $85,000 with the fourth season. They reached an equal pay of $100,000 per episode in the fifth season. By the end of the globally popular series, all the actors were the highest-paid stars on Television with their earnings being, $1 million per episode.

Image - Courteney Cox's Instagram

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.