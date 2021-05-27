'FRIENDS': All You Need To Know About 'FRIENDS' Star Matt LeBlanc's Net Worth & Earnings

Matt LeBlanc rose to fame when he was made a part of the 90s American sitcom Friends. On the show, he played the role of Joey Tribbiani, a struggling actor and womaniser. Since then he has been a part of many other TV series and films including Friends spinoffs Joey and Episodes. In the course of his professional career, LeBlanc has not only worked as an actor but also contributed as an executive producer. While not much is known about his financial status, here is a detailed look into Matt LeBlanc's net worth in 2021.

Matt LeBlanc Net Worth 2021

Matt LeBlanc's show Friends ran from 1994-2004 with a total of 10 seasons and 236 episodes. According to Market Place, the show's cast members received £15,925 (Rs 16,32,490) per episode during the first season. Gradually, the payment was increased and they received £708,175 (Rs 7,25,88,626) per episode in the final season. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Matt LeBlanc is worth $80 million USD (Rs 5,80,68,40,000). The website has also reported that the Friends stars were able to earn from the show as a part of the negotiation in the contract which took place in 2000. This allowed the cast members to earn from $10 million USD to $20 million USD since the show earns more than $1 billion USD per year.

The cast was seen in the sitcom's reunion episode on May 27, 2021. According to Mirror, the cast members were each paid £1.7 million (Rs 17,42,86,927) and £2.1 million (Rs 21,52,95,615) for the 60-minute long episode. The Friends Reunion Special is available to watch on HBO Max in the USA and on Zee5 in India.

Matt LeBlanc career

Before he could star in Friends, Matt LeBlanc was seen in many films and television shows. He made his debut in Doll Day Afternoon where he played GI Joe in 1987. He was also a part of two music videos Jon Bon Jovi's Miracle and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Into the Great Wide Open. He was a member of the cast of Vinnie & Bobby where he played Vinnie Verducci. After Joey and Episodes, Friends' spinoff series, he was seen in the lead role as Adam Burns in Man With A Plan. The series, which lasted for four seasons from 2016 to 2020, also included Liza Snyder, Matt Cook, Jessica Chaffin Hala Finley and many others.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image: Matt LeBlanc's Instagram

