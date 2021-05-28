FRIENDS And Other Hit Sitcoms From The Late '90s And Early 2000s That You Should Watch

The Friends reunion episode reunited the six leading cast members of the hit sitcom, who shared details and stories from behind the curtains of the hit sitcom. In addition to the same, several FRIENDS cast members were also seen re-enacting some of their most iconic scenes from the show, while the likes of Matt LeBlanc were busy reliving the time they spent on the set while filming the show. If your someone who is fond of shows such as FRIENDS, the following list of situational comedies that also aired on television screens between the late 90s and the early 2000s may also be of interest to you. Read on for a list of the same.

1) That '70s show:

This show, which was frontlined by the likes of Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson and Mila Kunis, amongst others, told the story of a group of school going kids going through the challenging time of adolescence. This show served as a launching pad for many of its cast members, most notably Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who are now married to each other. The show, which has a rating of 8.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

2) The Office

Known as the show which resurrected the workplace comedy sub-genre, The Office is set in a paper manufacturing office and sees the likes of Mindy Kaling, Steve Carrell, Ed Helms and John Krasinski, amongst others, play pivotal characters. This is one of the shows that brought Steve Carrel and John Krasinski, who is now a prolific actor and a critically acclaimed director, stardom and recognition. The show, which has a rating of 8.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Seinfeld

Hailed as one of the best situational comedies ever produced, Seinfeld sees its titular character (Jerry Seinfeld) riddled with questions about life and its minute details. The show also sees some of his eccentric friends join him on this endeavour. The show, which has a rating of 8.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

4) The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air sees Will Smith play a fictionalised version of himself in this comedy about an individual from the neighbourhood in a setting of the elite of the world. The situational comedy, which started the career of one of the biggest movie stars on the face of the earth, attempts to deliver the message of maintaining one's individuality and the need for customs, amongst others. The show, which has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) Boy Meets World

This classic situational comedy is spearheaded by Ben Savage's Cory Matthews, who, with the aid of his friends, teacher and one true love, learns to navigate the various aspects of life as he gradually steps into adulthood. The first episode of the series aired in 1993 and the final one sometime around 2000. The comedy series, which has a rating of 8.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

