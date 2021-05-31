'FRIENDS' Cast Members Talk About The Unspoken 'no Dating Pact' Between Them While Filming

After a long overdue the highly anticipated FRIENDS Reunion featuring cast members Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlack, Courtney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow aired on May 29 on HBO Max. The FRIENDS cast reunited after 17 long years for the special since the last episode of the iconic sitcom aired in 2004 on NBC. Prior to the premiere of the HBO Special, the cast members had appeared in a handful of interviews and dished about the reunion as well as the making of FRIENDS. In one of the interviews, the cast talked about the 'no dating pact' among them.

FRIENDS cast had a no-dating fact while filming

The male cast members Perry, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer had appeared in an interview with Access for promoting FRIENDS Reunion. They were asked if they made an effort to avoid hooking up with each other. Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the show, said there was a rule that they had that was really important for the six of them that they kept their friendship and maintained that they were friends. He said if they were hooking up or there was any strangeness going on between them then it might have messed with things. He expressed they kept a friendship, they became really good friends and were really still really good friends till this day. He explained it was director James Burrow who initiated the rule.

David Schwimmer who played Ross Geller said they did not want to jeopardize any of their great relationships and friendship that they were forming and establishing. He said it was kind of an unspoken rule between them. Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribianni, said they were like siblings. The trio was asked who would have had a good romantic pairing if the rule was not in place Perry quipped it would be him with Schwimmer.

In a separate interview with the female cast members Aniston, Kudrow, and Cox, they seemed to have remembered the pact a bit differently. When asked about the same, the ladies did not recall any such pact and Lisa Kudrow said she was engaged at the time. Cox, who played Monica Geller, said it sounded like a smart idea but she actually does not recall talking about it. The host joked that the boy just came up with the pact and Jennifer agreed that is quite possibly true.

IMAGE: FRIENDS INSTAGRAM

