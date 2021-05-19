'FRIENDS' Cast Net Worth: How Much Did 'FRIENDS' Cast Earn Per Episode?

The American sitcom FRIENDS enjoys a massive global viewership across the world even after 17 years of its last episode. The NBC series FRIENDS cast Jennifer Aniston, Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. After the ten years long run, FRIENDS cast earned almost a fortune. Also, they still continue to earn through the award-winning sitcom.

How much did FRIENDS cast earn per episode?

According to a report by Business Insider, all the six actors reportedly earned $22,500 per episode. As the first season of the show became a hit in 1994, it renewed for its second season which aired in 1995. While the paycheck was settled on $40,000 per episode for each actor, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston's salary was a little extra for their fame on the show. However, both the actors asked for a pay cut to make sure all the six actors were making an equal amount of money.

With the third season, the paycheck raised to $75,000 and to $85,000 with the fourth season. They reached an equal pay of $100,000 per episode in the fifth season. The six actors further made an addition of $25,000 per episode during the sixth season. In the seventh and eighth seasons, the actors made $750,000 per episode and crossed $1 million per episode by the end of the final season. They also became the highest-paid TV actor in 2004 with earning over $1 million per episode.

How much do the FRIENDS cast make now through the show?

The sitcom still has an enormous viewership across the globe on the internet. It streams on the OTT giant Netflix and brings over $1 billion per year to Warner Bros. However, only 2% of the earning goes to the stars of the show.

FRIENDS cast net worth

The cast of the sitcom has a net worth in millions after 10 years of a successful run of the show. Their yearly pay is expected to rise after Friends Reunion on May 27, 2021. As per thesecondangle.com, FRIENDS cast net worth is as follows.

Jennifer Anniston's net worth is $300 million.

Courtney Cox's net worth is $150 million.

Mathew Perry's net worth is $120 million.

David Schwimmer's net worth is $100 million.

Lisa Kudrow's net worth is $90 million.

Matt LeBlanc's net worth is $80 million

