FRIENDS Cast Talk About Their Expectations From Fans For Their HBO Reunion Special

The highly anticipated reunion of the cast of the iconic TV show FRIENDS is all set to release on HBO MAX on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The cast members Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc will come together after 17 years since the last episode of the American sitcom premiered on May 6, 2004, on NBC. While the fans are already pumped up ever since the trailer released on May 19, the FRIENDS cast has revealed what they hope fans will take away from the reunion.

The cast of FRIENDS came together in a morning show interview with Good Morning America for the promotion of the FRIENDS reunion special. The cast members were asked what did they think fans should take away from the reunion. LeBlanc who played Joey Tribbiani said that he hoped the fans walked away with a sense of what it was like for them to have made the show. Schwimmer who played Ross Geller said they were equally excited to be finally doing the reunion and hope they gave something back and put a little laughter and love out there to everyone.

Courtney Cox, who played Monica Geller, revealed their unexpected emotional moment while returning on the set. She said they had no idea they would be emotional when they walked on the set and they went on to find out that everything was exactly as it was beside the cookie jar Kudrow took home and the neon coffee thing that Aniston took. She expressed seeing things as it was, was so emotional that all of them just started crying.

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing shared his sentiment in the interview and said he knew reuniting with the cast again was going to be a serious emotional experience and it has been so far. Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, revealed that she and Courtney watched the show together in order to catch up a bit. Cox said she laughed and cried and the first of Ross and Rachel was so powerful and Jennifer added Cox was in tears. When asked about their favourite episode, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, revealed her favourite was 'The One Where Everybody Finds Out' because she had very fun things to do.

