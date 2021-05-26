'Friends' Cast Then & Now: Here's How The Stars Look Now After 17 Yrs Since The Show Ended

The Friends reunion episode has got millions of people around the globe filled with a sense of excitement and nostalgia. The six lead actors of the popular sitcom, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc have been in the spotlight ever since the news was announced about all of them coming back together after seventeen years. People have been rewatching the episodes over and over again before the reunion episode airs tomorrow, on May 27, 2021. Several fans have also pointed the difference in the Friends cast's looks over the years and how well they have aged ever since the sitcom went off the air.

Friends cast then & now

The Friends reunion trailer dropped recently and it has made the sitcom's fans go gaga all over the globe. The 2-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse of what can be expected from the reunion special episode and how nostalgic it will be for the Friends cast to be back on the iconic sets once again. The sitcom has given the fans several memorable moments and witty one-liners that have become a pop culture phenomenon today. Here are pictures of the Friends cast then and now.

Jennifer Aniston

Courteney Cox

Lisa Kudrow

Matt LeBlanc

Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer

Friends Reunion release date

Friends Reunion is slated to release on May 27 on HBO Max. Other than the six lead cast members, there is a huge list of guest celebrities who will be a part of the special episode. The guest list includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Fans in India can tune into Zee5 to watch the Friends: The Reunion episode. Zee5 confirmed the news, and also released the date and timing of the episode airing. Zee5 in a tweet informed the fans in India that the Friends: The Reunion episode will be aired on the same day simultaneously as its US premiere and will start streaming from 12.32 PM.

The one where everyone finds out that they can watch #FriendsReunionOnZee5 along with the rest of the world!



Buy your ZEE5 premium subscription for Rs 499 to be able to watch #FriendsReunion, do it now to avoid the last-minute rush!https://t.co/2475uPAIUF pic.twitter.com/JChbugR9IW — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) May 25, 2021

