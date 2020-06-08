FRIENDS Co-creator Marta Kauffman Acknowledges The Show Lacked Diversity

While FRIENDS is often praised as one of the best American sitcoms of all time, the show has recently been criticised for its lack of diversity. In a recent interview, FRIENDS co-creator Marta Kauffman agreed that she did not do enough to promote diversity on the show. She spoke about the show's lack of diversity on the virtual 2020 ATX TV Panel.

Marta Kauffman confesses that she did not do enough for diversity on the show

Speaking about FRIENDS lack of diversity during the 2020 ATX TV Panel, series co-creator Marta Kauffman stated that she wished she knew then what she knows today. She apologised and said that she would have made very different decisions if the show was made in recent times. Marta Kauffman further added that she always encouraged people of diversity in their company. However, she did not do enough and now all she could think about was what she could have done differently.

Marta Kauffman finally stated that she wished she knew about the importance of diversity when she first started show running. FRIENDS was co-created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane nearly 25 years ago. The show starred beloved actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, in the lead roles.

However, in recent times, many critics of the show have pointed out that the main cast of the show was severely lacking in diversity. In fact, many of the lead cast members have talked about the lack of diversity on the show. David Schwimmer, who played Ross, even wanted his character to date racially diverse characters.

David Schwimmer, aka Ross, wanted to show to be more inclusive and diverse

Last year, in an interview with a news organisation, David Schwimmer, aka Ross, revealed that he was well aware of the lack of diversity in the show. He even claimed that he campaigned for years to have Ross date women of colour. In another interview, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on FRIENDS, stated that if the show was filmed today, the show would definitely not have an all-white cast. However, Lisa Kudrow added that the show was progressive for its time and should only be judged by the standards of its time.

