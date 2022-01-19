'FRIENDS': Do You Know The Birthdays Of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler & Ross?

Over the years the sitcom FRIENDS has become a cult classic with several fans reading to the struggles of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. The show was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004, lasting ten seasons. The show pushed the star cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer to stardom.

The cast played the characters of Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller respectively. The ages of the characters and their birthdays on FRIENDS have stirred up a lot of confusion during the show's decade-long run. Several fans questioned the actual dates birth dates of these characters. Read on to find out the birthdays of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross.

1. Ross Geller

Ross Geller played by David Schwimmer is 26 during the pilot episode of FRIENDS where he could be heard saying '26 and divorced'. His birthday was first mentioned in the episode TOW Emma Cries in October but in one episode Ross states his birthday is in December. However several fans state that Ross Geller's birthday is on October 18, 1967, and at the end of the show is 36-year-old.

2. Monica Geller

The birthday of Monica Geller played by Courteney Cox has never been mentioned in the show, it is only known that she is 2 years younger than Ross. In the episode TOW the Ick Factor, set in early May, Monica says she’s "25 and 13 months", meaning she turned 26 a month ago, which would make her birthday come in somewhere around March. If you Google Monica Geller's birthday the search results show her birthday as March 1969.

3. Rachel Green

Jennifer Aniston played the role of Rachel Green, and her birthday has been mentioned quite a few times on the show and there is even a whole episode in which the friends celebrate Rachel's 30th birthday (TOW They All Turn Thirty). Rachel's birthday is on May 5, 1969, however, in an episode, she was heard saying that she is an Aquarius. That would make her birthday fall in January of February but fans have confirmed that Rachel Green's birthday is on May 5, 1969.

4. Chandler Bing

Chandler Bing played by Matthew Perry is the same age as Ross as he is his classmate. Chandler's birthday has been mentioned once vaguely in the same episode where Rachel received a surprise birthday party on her birthday. Rachel is heard saying "Chandler’s birthday is even before mine," which means his birthday is in April. Several fans and netizens have confirmed that Chandler Bing's birthday is in April 1967.

5. Pheobe Buffay

Pheobe Buffay played by Lisa Kudrow is probably the oldest amongst the gang and her birth date is on February 16th which she tells Frank Jr. in TOW Frank Jr. Although her birth year is not confirmed, in TOW the Mugging, Phoebe discovers she mugged Ross when he was 12 years old, which makes her older than him. If you Google Pheobe Buffay's birthday the search results show her birthday as February 16, 1965.

6. Joey Tribbiani

Matt LeBlanc played the character of Joey Tribbiani and it is quite uncertain when his birthday is. The only time his birthday was mentioned was in TOW Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister and based on the date when the episode was released, Joey's birthday would have been somewhere in early January. He is considered to be the same age as Ross and Chandler which means that Joey's birthday is January 1967.

Image: Instagram/@friends