'FRIENDS' Fame Lisa Kudrow Is 'happy Proud' As Her Son Completes Graduation; View Post

FRIENDS fame Lisa Kudrow took to Instagram on Monday, May 17, 2021, to share a picture with her son Julian Murray Stern as he completed his graduation. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note congratulating him. On seeing this post, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Lisa Kudrow shared a picture with her son which is too cute to miss. In the picture, Lisa can be seen striking a pose with Julian where they are all smiles for the camera. Lisa can be seen donning a black outfit along with a grey stole, while Julian sported a graduation gown along with a sash and a mortarboard hat. Along with the picture, Lisa also wrote, “Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him. @juls_magewls”. Take a look at Lisa Kudrow's Instagram post below:

As soon as Lisa shared the post online, fans flooded the comment section with happy messages. Some of the users congratulated Julian, while some were all gaga over the picture. One of the users wrote, “He’s all grown! Yay SuperJ”. Another user wrote, “Aww, congrats, Julian! Super proud mom Lisa - you're adorable”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

This is not the first time Lisa went on to share a picture with her son, the actor loves sharing several pictures, videos, reels, stories, and more along with some sweet captions. In the recent post, Lisa shared a series of pictures where she can be seen talking to him via video call. The post comes on the occasion of her son’s birthday. Along with the pictures, she also wrote, “FaceTime with my boy to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!🎁🎉 @juls_magewls”. Take a look at the post below:

The first teaser trailer for the much-anticipated FRIENDS Reunion is finally here. The teaser was posted by six main FRIENDS cast members, as well as mentioning the release date for FRIENDS Reunion. FRIENDS Reunion will premiere on HBO Max on May 27. In 2004, the original series came to an end after a ten-year run. The FRIENDS Reunion trailer, titled "The One Where They Get Back Together," shows the original FRIENDS cast walking together arm-in-arm. The six friends seem to be strolling down the now-iconic Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studios as a sombre instrumental version of The Rembrandts' tune plays out. Watch FRIENDS reunion teaser.

Image Source: Lisa Kudrow's Instagram

