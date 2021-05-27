FRIENDS: How Old Is Mr. Heckles? Know Details Of This Actor & His Time On The Show

The 1994 sitcom FRIENDS has secured a special place in the hearts of its fans. Not only do they relate to the characters of the show but fans also have loved the cast’s performance immensely. Apart from the main cast, fans also got attached to Mr. Heckles, the old man whose flat was just below Monica’s. Fans wanted to know more about Larry Hankin, the actor who has played this role. Here are all the details about the actor and how old he is today.

How old is Larry Hankin?

Larry Hankin is an American actor, comedian, producer and director. He is 80-years-old now. He was loved by the audience as Mr. Heckles on FRIENDS. His other notable works are Escape from Alcatraz, Running Scared, Billy Madison, Planes, Trains and Automobiles and Breaking Bad.

Mr. Heckles lived in the flat that was located just below Monica’s and would get annoyed whenever the gang would make noise. He would come up to Monica’s place to complain about the noise they are making and how it is disturbing his imaginary pets. One of the most hilarious moments from the show is when Mr. Heckles passes away and leaves his will to Monica and Rachel. They cannot believe that he would leave his belongings to them after they troubled him so much. Chandler starts going through his high school things and comes across Mr. Heckles’ yearbook. He starts drawing comparisons between him and the late neighbour and starts panicking because Chandler thinks he, too, is going to die alone. They start taking things from Mr. Heckles’ place to theirs.

FRIENDS Reunion details

The highly-anticipated FRIENDS Reunion episode was released on May 27, 2021. The main FRIENDS cast Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer have come together to take a trip down memory lane they shot for this cult-classic show. In the trailer, they are also seen recreating some of the most iconic moments from this sitcom. They assemble in Monica’s apartment and play the lightning rod game as well. Lisa sang her favourite song Smelly Cat and was joined midway by pop star Lady Gaga who crooned the song with her. The special episode is available for streaming on Zee 5 in India.

Image: Still from FRIENDS show

