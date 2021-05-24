Last Updated:

Friends Quiz: Can You Guess The Name Of The Episode Just By Looking At Rachel's Dress?

If you're a die-hard fan of the show, take up this 'Friends quiz' and see if you can remember the name of the episodes just by looking at Rachel Green's dress.

Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, among others, is one of the most loved shows of all time. Fans' excitement is at its peak as Friends reunion special is just around the corner. If you're a die-hard fan of this series, here's a quick quiz for you to revive your old memories. Take this up and see if you can guess the episode's name by looking at Rachel Green's outfits. 

Friends quiz for die-hard fans 

1. In this episode, Rachel runs from her wedding and meets her friends in a nearby coffee shop. She sits with Ross and expresses disappointment, unaware of the fact that the latter is also sad because of his divorce. 

  • The one where Monica gets a roommate (Pilot)
  • The one where Phoebe gets a roommate (Pilot)
  • The one where Janice gets a roommate (Pilot)
  • The one where Jill gets a roommate (Pilot)

 

2. In this episode, Mr Heckles leaves all his belongings for Monica and Rachel before an unexpected incident takes place. 

  • The one where Heckles dies
  • The one where Monica moves out
  • The one where Ross finds out
  • The one where they all turn 30

3. In this episode, Phoebe talks about how it is like when she visits the dentist while Rachel makes some brownies for her, Ross and Joey. 

  • The one where Rachel finds out 
  • The one where Phoebe gets a roommate
  • The one where Heckles dies
  • The one with the giant poking device

4. Ross bumps into his friends at a cafe and talks about someone stealing his food. Jennifer Aniston in Friends' this episode looked seemingly confused after seeing Ross' tantrums. 

  • The one with flashbacks 
  • The one with all the secrets 
  • The one with Ross's sandwich 
  • The one with the football

5. Here, Rachel meets a group of friends who leave her aside due to her not being able to follow a particular trait. Soon, she loses her cool and gives it a try, thus gelling up with people around.

  • The one where everybody finds out 
  • The one where Rachel smokes
  • The one with Ross's sandwich 
  • The one with flashbacks 

6. Ross is smitten by Rachel's new look. He says it's been a while since he's seen her in such a lovely dress. "Ross and Mike's first date," says Rachel. 

  • The one with Rachel's other sister
  • The one with Christmas in Tulsa
  • The one with Phoebe's rats
  • The one with Rachel's phone number

7. Netlfix's this episode synopsis reads, "Ross rents an apartment with a window facing Monica and Rachel's place. Phoebe sees Monica and Chandler having sex and learns the truth."

  • The one where everybody finds out 
  • The one where no one's ready
  • The one where Ross got high
  • The one where everyone is late

8. Rachel is all set to look for someone who will be with her. She also wants someone who is more qualified.

  • The one where everyone is late
  • The one where no one's ready
  • The one with Rachel's assistant
  • The one where Rachel finds out

Friends quiz Answer Bank

  1. The one where Monica gets a roommate (Pilot)
  2. The one where Heckles dies
  3. The one with the giant poking device
  4. The one with Ross's sandwich
  5. The one where Rachel smokes
  6. The one with Rachel's phone number
  7. The one where everybody finds out
  8. The one with Rachel's assistant

