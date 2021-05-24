Friends Quiz: Can You Guess The Name Of The Episode Just By Looking At Rachel's Dress?

Quick links:
IMAGE: FRIENDS' INSTAGRAM
Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, among others, is one of the most loved shows of all time. Fans' excitement is at its peak as Friends reunion special is just around the corner. If you're a die-hard fan of this series, here's a quick quiz for you to revive your old memories. Take this up and see if you can guess the episode's name by looking at Rachel Green's outfits.
1. In this episode, Rachel runs from her wedding and meets her friends in a nearby coffee shop. She sits with Ross and expresses disappointment, unaware of the fact that the latter is also sad because of his divorce.
2. In this episode, Mr Heckles leaves all his belongings for Monica and Rachel before an unexpected incident takes place.
3. In this episode, Phoebe talks about how it is like when she visits the dentist while Rachel makes some brownies for her, Ross and Joey.
4. Ross bumps into his friends at a cafe and talks about someone stealing his food. Jennifer Aniston in Friends' this episode looked seemingly confused after seeing Ross' tantrums.
5. Here, Rachel meets a group of friends who leave her aside due to her not being able to follow a particular trait. Soon, she loses her cool and gives it a try, thus gelling up with people around.
6. Ross is smitten by Rachel's new look. He says it's been a while since he's seen her in such a lovely dress. "Ross and Mike's first date," says Rachel.
7. Netlfix's this episode synopsis reads, "Ross rents an apartment with a window facing Monica and Rachel's place. Phoebe sees Monica and Chandler having sex and learns the truth."
8. Rachel is all set to look for someone who will be with her. She also wants someone who is more qualified.
(SOURCE: All above show stills from YouTube) (IMAGE: FRIENDS' INSTAGRAM)
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.