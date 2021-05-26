FRIENDS Quiz: Guess The Character From The Show With Storylines From Episodes

FRIENDS is one of the most loved American TV sitcoms that has a wide following and an important place in pop culture. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the show began in 1994 and successfully went on for ten seasons. After all these years, as the FRIENDS Reunion approaches, take up this FRIENDS quiz and test your knowledge on how well do you know the characters of the show based on the following storylines from the episodes.

FRIENDS quiz:

1. This character gives birth to her brother’s triplets namely Frank Jr. Jr., and two girls, Leslie and Chandler.

a. Phoebe

b. Gunther

c. Ross

d. Paul

2. He is one of the main characters from the show who, in Season 9, quits his job to pursue a career in advertising.

a. Joey

b. Ross

c. Chandler

d. Mike

3. At the end of season 1, as Rachel learns the truth about Ross’ feelings for her, she waits for him at the airport but he returns with another girl. Name that character.

a. Maggie

b. Janice

c. Julie

d. Janine

4. In season 4, Ross gets married to this girl but says the wrong name at the altar. She eventually flees from the wedding ceremony.

a. Janine

b. Rachel

c. Elizabeth

d. Emily

5. As Rachel begins to stay at Joey’s place, she receives a promotion at Ralph Lauren and gets to hire an assistant. She hires a young guy based on his looks and begins to date him in the later episodes. Name that character.

a. Danny

b. Joshua

c. Eddie

d. Tag

6. After being fired from her job as a head chef in season 2, money issues force her to work at an embarrassing job being a waitress at a 1950 style diner.

a. Monica

b. Phoebe

c. Ursula

d. Bonnie

7. Joey begins to date this girl in season 4 who later becomes a crush of Chandler and the two kiss each other while she is still dating Joey. Name her character.

a. Janice

b. Kathy

c. Monica

d. Julie

8. Monica meets this guy at her workplace who tries to woo her by tipping her a cheque of $10,000. She first doesn’t find him compatible but soon falls in love with him. Name him.

a. Tom

b. Chandler

c. Pete

d. Paul

9. Phoebe finds a police badge under the Central Perk couch and accidentally flashes in front of the policeman who owns it. This makes him fall for her and they begin dating in season 5. Who is the policeman?

a. Gary

b. Tag

c. Joshua

d. Joey

10. Joey and Phoebe plan to get dates for each other but it slips from the former’s mind. In order to fix it, he picks up a random guy from the coffee house and lies to Phoebe about him being his friend. Who is that guy?

a. Eric

b. Mike

c. Barney

d. Paul

11. As Rachel goes on maternity leave, she feels that this man was trying to steal her job in her absence. Though he later shares his feelings for her, Rachel decides not to take it ahead.

a. Gary

b. Gavin

c. Joey

d. Ross

12. Chandler and Monica get chosen by a pregnant girl who decides to give her baby to them. Name her character.

a. Mona

b. Janine

c. Erica

d. Bonnie



Answers-

1-a

2-c

3-c

4-d

5-d

6-a

7-b

8-c

9-a

10-b

11-b

12-c

IMAGE: FRIENDS INSTAGRAM

