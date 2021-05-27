FRIENDS Reunion: 5 Revelations Shared By The FRIENDS Cast Ahead Of The Special Episode

The highly anticipated and much-awaited Friends Reunion is finally here! 17 years after the show ended, the Friends cast has gotten back together to share some more unforgettable, sentimental, and hilarious moments. The episode which is set to stream on Zee5 in India will be available from 12:32 PM IST on the streaming site and 12AM PT on HBO Max today, May 27.

The reunion includes all six cast members, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, as well as Marta Kauffman and co-creator David Krane. The special was filmed on Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, the same stage the sitcom was filmed for 10 years. The Friends Reunion special also features a lot of special guests, including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Reese Witherspoon.

While fans have been expressing their excitement all over social media ever since the announcement, it seems that the cast was just as excited. The cast has also been talking about the recent Reunion on talk shows and social media, with Lisa Kudrow even discussing how she felt when the Friends Reunion trailer was released last week. Here are some things the Friends cast has shared right before the airing of the special -

The Host

Although we now know that James Corden is set to host the Friends Reunion Special episode, back in March, fans were only specualting. Many fans even believed that Ellen Degeneres would host the special, however, David Schwimmer put a stop to the rumours when he appeared on Radio Andy in March 2021. He spoke about filming locations saying some of it had to be shot outside because of "safety protocols". He also shut down rumours telling fans "It’s not Ellen, it's not Billy Crystal. I could tell you who it's not!"

A table read?

While the actors will not be in character for the special episode, according to the Friends Reunion trailer and David Schwimmer the cast will "all read something" during a section. While on the Graham Norton Show, Schwimmer revealed he didn't want to give anything away. However, he did express excitement at seeing everyone together for the first time in so many years.

The Deleted Post

Ahead of the reunion, Matthew Perry was clearly very excited about it. Matthew Perry's Friends Reunion was documented by the actor, however, he quickly deleted the update. Perry who plays the beloved character of Chandler Bing on the show, took to Instagram just last month, to share a picture of himself getting ready to film the highly-anticipated HBO Max special.

He shared a photo of himself in the makeup chair from the sets of the Reunion special episode. "Seconds before eating a makeup brush," he joked in the caption of the photo adding, "Not to mention reuniting with my Friends. Perry deleted the picture moments later however observant fans had already taken their screenshots.

The Experience

On May 6, Courteney Cox appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show and spoke about the experience she had while filming the special. Cox mentioned how the experience was extremely emotional and unbelievable. She also spoke about the filming location saying, "It's an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in ... 17 years". Cox also spoke about how the cast had a lot of "special surprises" and that it was "fantastic".

Lisa's revelation

While speaking to Extra in May 2021, Lisa Kudrow who played the hilarious Phoebe Buffay on the show talked about the Reunion special just hours after the trailer aired. She spoke about how it was an emotional reunion for all of them, and watching the trailer and all of it just made her emotional all over again. She also spoke about how Matt Le Blanc who played Joey, tells "a story like no one else".

Kudrow then simply said she laughed a lot during the special saying, "I laugh a lot, that’s my contribution". While speaking about the guest stars that appear on the awaited special, Kudrow also spoke about how she didn't expect so many big stars. She mentioned how she and the cast were surprised and that there were "a lot of big open mouths".

Image - Still from Friends Reunion trailer

