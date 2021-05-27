FRIENDS Reunion: 7 Iconic Moments Recreated From The Sitcom In This Reunion Special

FRIENDS Reunion is one of the most anticipated episodes on TV. While FRIENDS cast returning to the Warner Bros. studio after 17 years was itself iconic, FRIENDS Reunion trailer created a buzz with several iconic moments from the sitcom recreated with the cast that has grown up since 2004. Here are seven iconic moments from the original sitcom recreated in the FRIENDS Reunion special episode.

The apartment quiz

The makers of the show recreated the apartment quiz in the reunion episode in which Ross conducted a quiz for Monica, Rachel, Chandler, and Joey. The quiz was supposed to determine who knew each other better. In the recreated version, Phoebe also joined them.

18 pages. Front and back!

Following the apartment quiz, another iconic moment recreated in the quiz was Rachel's letter to Ross. Rachel wrote a letter to Ross in which she wrote 18 pages, front and back, to solve things with Ross. However, Ross could not read it all and fell asleep. When Rachel confronted him, he kept commenting on the length of the page and said, "18 pages. Front and back.".

Monica's apartment

The FRIENDS cast reunited at Monica's apartment, which was specially recreated for the reunion special. The six friends spent most of their time hanging out at Monica's apartment, who had different roommates in various parts of the show. The cast took a stroll around the apartment as they entered it.

Joey and Chandler on the Barcalounger (Rosita)

Joey and Chandler spent hours and days on their reclining chairs. Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc recreated the moment in the reunion special as they relaxed on the chairs with the same reaction. Joey named his chair Rosita which Rachel broke.

Phoebe in The One Where Everyone Finds Out

Lisa Kudrow recreated the moment from the episode The One Where Everyone Finds Out during the table read. Phoebe sees Monica and Chandler hooking up in Monica's apartment and starts yelling. Lisa did the same expression in the Reunion episode.

Were Ross and Rachel on a break?

The Reunion episode finally answered the iconic question, "Were Ross and Rachel on a break?". James Corden asked the cast the question to which Jennifer aka Rachel, Courteney aka Monica, Matthew aka Chandler, and Lisa aka Phoebe replied with a yes. However, Joey has his own opinion.

The iconic orange sofa at Central Perk

Out of most of the reminiscing moments, the entire friends cast sitting at the Central Perk was one of the most iconic moments from the FRIENDS Reunion trailer. The cast spent most of their gossip time sipping coffee at the Central Perk. The set was recreated in the reunion special and Phoebe is expected to sing Smelly Cat with her guitar.

