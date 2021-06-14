'FRIENDS Reunion' Breaks Viewership Records In UK, Inches Closer To Topple GOT's Record

Friends as a show had been loved by a number of people worldwide and thus when the cast reunited for one special episode, it created major hype. The show came back after several years for a special reunion-based episode. Friends: The Reunion saw all the original cast members reunite with each other years after the show ended. Fans eagerly waited for the show to air and despite the dates for the Friends reunion episode being pushed forward, the day of its release finally arrived. Fans were thus excited and were extremely happy upon the release of the special episode. The reunion episode saw a huge viewership and also broke records in the UK in terms of viewership.

Friends: The Reunion breaks UK audience record

The pandemic had delayed the Friends reunion by almost a year and thus when it finally aired fans were delighted. In the UK alone, Friends broke several records becoming one of the most-watched episodes. Prior to that, the finale episode of the show saw a huge viewership in the UK back when it aired. According to Screen Rant, a viewership of over 8 million was recorded in the UK for the final episode of Friends. Thus when the reunion aired, the results were similar. According to the same source, Friends: Reunion became one of the most-watched shows on Sky One ever. Sky one was the streaming partner in the UK, and they revealed that the reunion episode of Friends went on to amass a total viewership of over 5 million people. They also added that it became Sky’s biggest program of the last two years. This meant that only Game of Thrones reigned one step above Friends in terms of viewership on the Sky One platform.

A number of Friends episodes were shot in the UK that led to several big revelations in the plot of the show. Thus, a number of fans from the UK tuned in to Sky to watch the show and the Friends together one last time in the reunion special. The streaming platform also revealed that with the growing numbers of viewership, Friends: Reunion is inching closer to breaking previous records held by Game of Thrones.

Image: still from Friends: The Reunion Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.