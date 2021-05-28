FRIENDS Reunion: Cara Delevingne Shares Backstage Glimpse Of Special Episode; See Pics

Hours before the much-hyped FRIENDS Reunion special was dropped, English model Cara Delevingne had taken to her verified social media handle and shared a couple of BTS pics. Interestingly, one of the pictures on Delevingne’s Instagram showed her sitting among the main cast members, while in another she stood up against the glass windows of the show’s Central Perk cafe. In other pictures, Delevingne joined Justin Bieber and fellow model Cindy Crawford for a mini fashion show, where they sported iconic outfits worn throughout the series.

Delevingne had worn Rachel's iconic puffy pink bridesmaid dress from the "Barry and Mindy's Wedding" episode that aired in 1996. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber opted for Ross' Sputnik costume from the season 8 episode The One With the Halloween Party. On the other hand, Cindy Crawford modelled Ross' memorable tight leather pants from "The One with All the Resolutions" in season 5.

Instagramming the multiple-picture post, the 28-year-old model wrote a brief caption, which read, "Could I be any more excited??? Being a part of the Friends reunion was truly a dream come true". She further added, "I grew up watching the show religiously, and feel so lucky to have been included in this incredible special with such an amazing group of people". Her caption continued, "Plus, I got to be the Holiday Armadillo. You'll laugh, cry, and feel like they never left".

Directed by Ben Winston, the 104-minute reunion special is an unscripted show that brought back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in their respective characters. Among other cast members who made an appearance were Maggie Wheeler (Janice), Tom Selleck (Richard), and James Michael Tyler (Gunther). A host of celebrities such as BTS, Reese Witherspoon, Kit Harrington and David Beckham, among many others, made cameo appearances.

The special episode of the NBC sitcom is available on the streaming platform of HBO Max, which is currently exclusive to the US. However, it is available on various streaming platforms for the audience outside the United States. Note, for the Indian audience, the episode is available on ZEE5's subscribers.

