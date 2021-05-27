FRIENDS Reunion: The Cast Confesses They'll Never Do A Reunion Again, Here's Why

The highly anticipated FRIENDS Reunion has finally aired. The reunion special had plenty of moments that had the FRIENDS cast and crew in tears. The cast did it all, from rehearsing some of the scenes once again to meeting some of the other cast members. Apart from taking a trip down memory lane, the FRIENDS cast also revealed that they will never do another public reunion. Find out below why the cast said so.

FRIENDS cast says they will never do another reunion special

Many sitcoms in the past have aired on television but very few have left a legacy the way FRIENDS did. 17 years later, the FRIENDS cast reunited once again for a special. Right from visiting the show’s original set to once again playing the lightning round game, the cast did it all. The FRIENDS Reunion special captured some of the most iconic and fan-favourite moments from the show.

After reliving some of the moments from the show, the FRIENDS cast sat down with James Corden for an interview. Towards the end of the special, James Corden asked, Lisa Kurdrow, “Lisa has it crossed your mind, ‘Maybe we can do another episode, maybe we can do a movie, is that something you would ever even contemplate?”

Lisa simply answered, “No” and Courteney Cox also had the same response. Kudrow further explained, “I am sorry I haven’t. Because that’s all up to Marta (Kauffman) and David (Crane). I once heard them saying, and I completely agree that they ended the show very nicely, everyone’s lives are very nice, and they would have to unravel all those good things in order for there to be stories”. She concluded by saying, “Yeah, I don’t want anybody’s happy ending to be unraveled. Also, at my age to say, ‘Floopy’ stop!” Lisa’s final statement brought in a wave of laughter. The other cast members also agreed with this take.

As the episode was coming to an end, Courteney Cox also said, "But this will be the last time that we are asked about the show as a group. We are not going to do this again in 15 years". The rest of the cast members once again agreed. Then Cox warned them to not wait this long to reunite for a dinner. Jennifer agreed and said, "We will not wait that long to get back together". The cast members also talked about the special and Le Blanc confessed that he "did not know what to expect" from it.

