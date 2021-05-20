Friends Reunion: Cast Members Open Up About How Their Characters Would Have Turned Out

The Friends Reunion special was recently announced by HBO Max, which has created a wave of excitement among fans all over the world. Just a week before the special reunion episode is aired on the OTT platform, all the main cast members of the sitcom have recently answered a few questions posed by fans in an interview with People. The actors were asked about what how their characters would have turned out to be at the moment, which was followed by their intriguing responses which matched with the natures of their respective characters.

Friends cast open up on how their characters would have turned out

The six members of the cast - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer - have all received a wide recognition for their roles of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross respectively. When they were asked about what their characters be doing today, Aniston began by saying that Rachel would have started her own clothing line, and that she would be living in “New York City on the Upper East Side”. Cox, on the other hand, reminisced about the competitive nature of Monica by saying that she would be trying to outdo “other mothers”, and would be the “head of the PTA”.

Kudrow said that she believes Phoebe would have had children with Mike and would be living in Connecticut. She also added that Phoebe would be “in charge for the arts program” in their school, and that be an advocate for her kids as they’re “different like she was”. Perry simply added that the popularly sarcastic Chandler would have been a “wonderful father” and also a “wonderful comedy writer”.

Le Blanc, on the other hand, recollected the love for sandwiches that Joey had and said that he would have “opened a chain of sandwich shops” and would have eventually “eaten all the sandwiches” himself. Adding his take on Ross, Schwimmer said that he would have “invested in Joey’s sandwich shop and lost a lot of savings for his kids". The Friends Reunion special will be premiering on HBO Max on May 27.

IMAGE: 'FRIENDS' INSTAGRAM

