FRIENDS Reunion: Cast Once Again Plays Lightning Round Game, Here's What David Asked

The FRIENDS Reunion Special has finally aired today. In the Reunion Special, the cast once again played the famous Lightning Round game. But this time the quiz was based on the show and the cast played it as themselves and not the characters. While Ross a.k.a. David Schwimmer was once again the host, the rest of the cast was engaged in a tough competition. Find out what questions David asked during the game below.

FRIENDS cast reunites and plays Lightning round game

The FRIENDS Reunion Special has finally premiered in India on ZEE5. The special starts with the cast reuniting and visiting the show’s iconic set at Warner Bros. studio. With plenty of tears streaming down their faces and reminiscing old episodes, the cast once again played the iconic Lightning Round Game. Back in the day, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, and Joey played this game, while Ross was the game master. The boys wanted Monica's apartment, while the girls wanted them to get rid of the rooster.

The game starts with Ross asking the men’s team a.k.a. Matt and Matthew about the letter that Rachel wrote to Ross that he had to read before they get back together. He asked them how long the letter was. Matt answered, “18 pages” but David was not convinced with the answer. Soon Rachel a.k.a. Jennifer Aniston chimed in and yelled, “Front and back!”. Hence the women’s team won the first round.

In the next round, David asks the girls to identify the voice that yelled, “That’s my monkey”. Jennifer, Courteney, and Lisa all tried to guess the voice and came up with various names. On the other hand, Matt and Matthew knew the answer. Jennifer asked David to play the voice recording again. But the he tells the mystery voice to reveal itself. Soon Mr. Heckles himself walked in wearing his brown night suit.

The men’s team next chose literature, David asked them, “According to Monica how many erogenous zones are there on the female body?”. Perry quickly answered, “seven”. David confirmed with Courteney and she said, “That’s correct”. Next the ladies chose the ancient history category. David revealed that he needed help for this question. Soon the same barber shop quartet walked in who once famously sang a song to Rachel on the first day of her new job.

David told the women’s team to complete the lyrics of the song. The group sang the song and they stopped singing after saying the words, “Your one and only boyfriend…”. The women’s team was completely stumped by this question and Courteney asks, “Is it not Ross?” The quartet completed the song and pointed at Schwimmer, and the quiz was completed. While Ross was the last word of the song, there were plenty of lyrics the women's team missed out on.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM FRIENDS REUNION SPECIAL

