'FRIENDS Reunion': David Schwimmer Has No Memory Of One Of The Show’s Most Loved Episodes

Friends Reunion is a 2021 reunion special of the American sitcom series Friends that sees the main cast revisit the sets of the original show. The unscripted episode sees the cast do table reads and re-enactments of older Friends episodes and share BTS footage. Appearing on the newly released Friends Reunion special, David Schwimmer was approached by Jennifer Aniston, who asked him about the season five episode The One with the Ball. Speaking of the same, David reveals that he has no memory of one of the show’s most beloved episodes.

David Schwimmer doesn't remember anything about The One with the Ball episode

In the episode of The One with the Ball, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Ross (Schwimmer) throw a ball back and forth to each other for hours, with the other characters eventually joining in. During The Reunion, Jennifer approaches David saying, “Schwimmer, the episode where you guys were throwing a ball, and the whole time you couldn’t drop the ball...” David looks at her blankly and said, “I don’t remember,” and appeared to have no recollection of the popular episode. Later, Jennifer asked LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, who recalled the episode, which aired in 1999.

Did the cast of Friends keep in touch before the reunion?

Later in the episode, when host James Corden asked the cast if they kept in touch, Lisa stepped in and answered that they stay in touch, not every day but they stay in touch. She further added that the cast has such a bond and relationship that no matter when they call or text, the other person responds. James then asked Matthew Perry about who doesn't pick up calls and he jokingly said, "I don't hear from anyone" as everyone laughed.

More about the Friends Reunion

The Friends cast gathered for the episode on Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The main cast of the show was joined by Tom Selleck, who appeared as Richard Burke, and Maggie Wheeler who appeared as a recurring character Janice in the show. Prolific celebrities like David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington, among several others appear as guest stars on Friends: The Reunion. Check out the Friends Reunion trailer below.

