'Friends Reunion' Director Reveals How Lady Gaga's 'Smelly Cat' Duet With Lisa Happened

One of the most surprising and epic moment from the Friends Reunion has to be Lady Gaga popping in Central perk cafe and strumming the guitar and singing Smelly Cat with Pheobe Buffay aka Lisa Kudrow. The cast of Friends gathered together 17 years later after the show's wrap up to shoot a Friends Reunion special episode titled The One Where They Get Back Together. The reunion episode which aired on HBO Max and Zee 5 on May 27 saw a lot of surprising cameos who made an appearance on the highly acclaimed show like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS, Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne. In a recent interview, Ben Winston who directed the Friends Reunion special dished out about how Lady Gaga's cameo happened.

Ben White reveals Lady Gaga 'said yes in a heartbeat' to perform Smelly Cat

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Ben White revealed that the particular scene was shot on Day 2 of filming. He recalled that he told Lisa Kudrow that he wanted a musical performance in the episode which was not the theme song of the series and asked her if she would be willing to sing one of Phoebe's most iconic track Smelly Cat. While Lisa thought that it would be fun she confessed to not knowing how to play the guitar. While a guitar was given to Lisa in the morning to practise, Ben gave her a list of 3-4 artist names he thought would be a great duet partner for Lisa. However, for Ben Lady Gaga was his number one choice because he felt that Gaga has a little Phoebe spirit in her. When Lisa Kudrow was on board with the idea, Ben remembers calling Lady Gaga who said yes in a heartbeat as her response to the duet request and said that she would love to perform with Lisa Kudrow in Central Perk.

Friends Reunion Cast

While the main cast of the show Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston was definitely a part of the reunion episode some more cast members also made small appearances at different intervals in the show. Some of the actors include James Michael Tyler who played the role of Gunther, Thomas Lennon who was Joey's hand twin, Larry Hankin who played the role of their annoying neighbour Mr Heckles, Maggie Wheeler who essayed the role of Janice, Tom Selleck who played the role of Monica's older boyfriend, Richard Burke and Elliott Gould And Christina Pickles who played the role of Mr and Mrs Geller in the show.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS REUNION

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.