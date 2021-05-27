Friends Reunion Director Reveals Why Paul Rudd And Cole Sprouse Aren't In The Episode

It’s a dream come true for many fans that a reunion of one of the most popular sitcoms ever made Friends is finally happening. Friends Reunion has managed to bring a lot of celebrities for the special episode. However, some notable absences like Phoebe’s husband aka Paul Rudd and Ross’ son Ben aka Cole Sprouse won’t be a part of the special episode.

Friends Reunion's director reveals why Paul Rudd and Cole sprouse weren't a part of the special episode

In an interview with TheWrap, the director of HBO MAX reunion special episode, Ben Winston talked about some of the cameos that will not be a part of the special episode. He said that the episode is only an hour and 45 minutes long and they had to put the main attention to the six cast members of the show. More to the point, he added that over the years, the show had many cameos but sadly they couldn’t manage to get everybody in on the special episode. Furthermore, he said that everyone involved with the show was pursued but some of them declined the proposal because of the COVID-19. He added that it is tough to assemble people at this time and it is a very complicated time to make a television episode now. It was even revealed that Ben Winston and Jennifer Aniston both had to get a special permission from the makers of the The Late Late Show and The Morning Show.

Later on , Ben talked that it was really difficult to get everybody during pandemic and said that it was just one night that the six main cast members of the show were available and if someone wasn’t available on seventh of April at 8 p.m, then sadly he wasn’t a part of the show. He added that he hopes people will think about the great things they got from the episode rather than the things they didn’t. The Friends Reunion episode did manage to pull some familiar faces like Elliot Gould and Christina Pickles, who played the Geller parents. Janice (Maggie Wheeler), Gunther (James Michael Tyler), Richard (Tom Selleck), Jill (Reese Witherspoon) and more all made it in, one way or another. And even Joey’s hand twin, Thomas Lennon, made a brief but memorable cameo.

Promo Image: Still from FRIENDS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.