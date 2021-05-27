FRIENDS REUNION: Do You Know The Show Originally Had A Completely Different Name?

Would you watch a show called Six of One? Whether or not you would, the fact was millions of people watched it for ten years. However, by the time the show made it to air, its title changed to FRIENDS. Within no time, the sitcom managed to grab the attention of the audience and became one of the greatest and most beloved sitcoms of all time.

Six of One is not the only title that was pitched before the show marked its debut on NBC in 1994. According to Vanity Fair’s oral history of the show, when Crane and Kauffman came up with the idea of a series about a group of people in their 20s trying to make their way in life, they titled it Insomnia Cafe. Later, when NBC bought the idea and Crane and Kauffman started working on the pilot, they renamed it Friends Like Us.

However, it was changed to Six of One as the former was similar to ABC's These Friends of Mine. Another title in consideration was Across the Hall, but by the time the show premiered, it was decided it would be called FRIENDS. Interestingly, these titles are also mentioned in the series' trivia section of its IMDb page.

Interestingly, after almost 17 years, the much-loved FRIENDS cast members are reuniting for a special episode, which is all set to air on May 27, 2021. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returned to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, to tape it. The highly anticipated reunion will be air on HBO Max's streaming service, which is currently exclusive to the US.

But, fans outside of the United States can still watch the FRIENDS Reunion on different platforms. Note, in India, FRIENDS Reunion will premiere on ZEE5 at 12.32 PM. Interestingly, the special will be aired across the globe simultaneously with the US. The FRIENDS Reunion was supposed to be filmed last year and was going to be part of HBO Max's launch day content. However, the pandemic delayed filming until early 2021.

