FRIENDS Reunion Episode Leaves Fans Emotional: 'Forever Grateful For The Show'

The Friends Reunion special episode aired finally and has left fans in love with the cast, character and the show all over again. Check out some fan reactions

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, Friends was an American TV sitcom that aired for 10 long years. Friends aired its last episode in the year 2004 and since then, fans have been yearning for Friends cast to come back for a Reunion. With the pandemic bringing life to a halt, the Friends Reunion featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer only made 2021 better.

Friends Reunion trailer released a few days back and fans cannot keep calm for the episode to air. The makers announced Friends Reunion special episode will air on HBO max while Indian fans can enjoy the episode on ZEE5 Premium. While HBO announced that they will be airing the episode at 8:00 pm in the US, ZEE5 announced they will be releasing the episode on the same day at the same time, which is 12:32 p.mIST

Emotional fans of the American sitcom took to Twitter to share how they felt about the reunion episode. A fan wrote, "i am so grateful for these six people. they mean so much more than just a cast to me & i couldn’t ever begin to thank them enough for all they have done for me. we’re so blessed to live in the same lifetime as them #FriendsReunion"(sic). Another Twitter user wrote, "Out of words... Recreating all those nostalgic moments with so many cameos..the struggles they had and how this show inspired and changed lives of many common people like us ..Fans aren't going to stop crying after watching this.. F.R.I.E.N.D.S is Life #FriendsReunion"(sic).

A Twitter user who seemed a lot excited over the reunion wrote that the cast of the show made them cry like no one else. Another fan also wrote that they cried, laughed and enjoyed the reunion, adding that it was very well placed and the show was amazing. 

