'Friends' Reunion Episode On HBO Max Finally Gets A Filming Date

Friends is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time and enjoys worldwide recognition. A reunion episode was in the making before the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic happened. The shooting of the special feature has been on a halt for quite a long time. Now, the makers have announced that it will be filmed soon.

'Friends' reunion episode gets shooting date

According to Deadline, the Friends reunion episode will begin taping next week in Los Angeles. The unscripted HBO Max special has high anticipation among the fans. It will feature lead Friends cast Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and Jennifer Aniston. They will return to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank.

The FRIENDS reunion was originally supposed to be shot back in March 2020 with a live audience. But, all those plans were scrapped with the pandemic shut down. WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt then said in May 2020 that the company was hopeful about this special reunion to be shot by the end of summer (2020). But, once again, those plans couldn’t work out due to the situation with the virus.

Ben Winston (the producer of The Late Late Show With James Corden) will be directing the special. He will also be executively producing the reunion, alongside EPs Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions. Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are also executively producing the special with Emma Conway and James Longman on board as the co-executive producers.

FRIENDS plot revolves around the lives of six friends who live together and share every moment of happiness and sadness together. The series went off-air in 2004 and the reunion of the cast has been awaited since. The entire cast of the show never appeared together on any show after the show went off-air, which makes the FRIENDS reunion even more special. The FRIENDS cast is not only reel but even real-life friends with each other.

Promo Image Source: friends Instagram