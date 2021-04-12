FRIENDS Reunion Episode Wrap-up Announced, Here's How Fans Reacted To It

FRIENDS is one of the most iconic and popular shows, it enjoys a massive fan following worldwide after decades of its release. Much to the excitement of the fans, the cast decided to come together for a FRIENDS reunion episode, the filming of which was wrapped up recently. Here is how netizens reacted to the happy news of the reunion finally having been shot.

FRIENDS reunion 2021

The FRIENDS reunion episode has been shot and the official social media handles of the sitcom confirmed the same by sharing a glimpse from the sets. All six leads from the sitcom, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer would be seen together on-screen after a gap of 17 years. Their wrap-up post read, "That’s a wrap! ðŸŽ¬ Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion."

FRIENDS has a huge following and ever since the news of a reunion has been doing the rounds, fans couldn't keep calm and waited with bated breath to watch their six favourite characters together on screen. The special reunion episode was supposed to be filmed in May last year but was delayed due to the pandemic. Fans and followers took to their social media handles and expressed their excitement about the same. While one fan tried to imitate Janice;s character from the series and wrote, "[screaming] OH.MY.GOD.", another Twitter user said, "so excited, Imma cry'.

Ohhhhh Myyyyyyy Goddddddd!!!!! — Adish B (@AdishB2) April 11, 2021

MY LIFE IS DONE THANK YOU â¤ï¸ — pauline ðŸ’ harry grammy winner (@couragepauline) April 11, 2021

We can't be more ready ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/uKcpNMKUDO — MLP Updates (@MatthewPerryNew) April 11, 2021

We'll be there for you........ Waiting! â£ï¸#friendsreunion — Antonia Vitale (@AntoniaVitale) April 11, 2021

It’s too much. I’ve waited 17 years for this. I literally don’t know how I will wait ðŸ¥º — RachelKarenGreenGeller (@kittysoftpaws71) April 11, 2021

FRIENDS reunion's release date

According to a report by Bazaar, the filming for the special reunion episode began on April 5 and was wrapped up yesterday, on April 11, 2021. All six leads would executive produce the special reunion episode. It will have The Late Late Show writer Ben Winston at its helm and other EPs include Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane, Emma Conway, and James Longman. The main cast will reunite, revisit the set, have surprises, and share behind-the-scenes footage, but they won't be portraying their original characters. They'll simply be appearing as themselves. HBO Max released a statement to avoid confusion and wrote that the reunion episode won't be a new, original episode of the series and the cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters. The release date of the episode hasn't been announced yet by the makers.

Image Credits: Matthew Perry Official Instagram Account