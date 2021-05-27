FRIENDS Reunion: Fans Freak Out As Jen-David Confess To Crushing On Each Other

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had crush on each other? The FRIENDS cast members recently reunited for their show’s reunion special. During the reunion special, Jennifer and David confessed to having crush on each other. The two even dug deep about this admiration for each other. The moment this secret was revealed in the special, many fans were quick to react about it on social media.

FRIENDS fans react as Jennifer & David confess about having a crush on each other

The highly anticipated FRIENDS Reunion Special has finally aired on HBO Max internationally and on ZEE5 in India. The Reunion special was a way for the show’s cast and crew to take a trip down memory lane. As the six main cast members reunited, they revealed several stories that FRIENDS fans were unaware of. But one story that is creating immense buzz is that of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.

In the FRIENDS Reunion special, David Schwimmer admitted, “The first season I had a major crush on Jen (Aniston). At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing (in the night), because one of us was always in a relationship”. But Schwimmer did add, “We never crossed that boundary, we respected that”.

Jennifer Aniston also agreed with co-star David Schwimmer’s take about them liking each other. She also shared the story about their first on-screen kiss. Jennifer said, “I remember saying at one point to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is..on national television!’. She further added, “Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So, we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel”.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s confession had FRIENDS fans freaking out on social media. Many fans could not help but share some of the most famous Ross and Rachel moments from the show. While one fan pointed out how both Jennifer and David are single now. Take a look at some of these reactions to Jennifer and David admitting to having a crush on each other.

how do people expect me to be fine after today when I'll be forever carrying the knowledge of David and Jennifer were crushing on each other and reflecting that energy into Ross and Rachel? #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/t6v9iSzAyw — ❯❯❯❯ Izzy (@tmlinson13) May 27, 2021

Got up early to watch the #FriendsReunion at 8:02am on @NOW Was not disappointed! As a child I really wanted Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer to be a real couple and the fact they both had feelings for each other early on had melted me! #RossandRachel — Claire Gould (@ClaireLJG1987) May 27, 2021

And the fact that they are both single!!!! #RossAndRachel https://t.co/IAy9tlWHe0 — DeeAnn Farmer (@DeeAnnFarmer) May 27, 2021

they have absolutely a lot of history #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/C8Fs8ZUDV9 — martona testona🍷FRIENDS REUNION (@wewereonabraek) May 27, 2021

IMAGE: A STILL FROM FRIENDS

