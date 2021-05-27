Friends Reunion: Friends Cast Reminiscences On 'when The World Began To Change' For Them

American sitcom Friends skyrocketed the six lead cast members' popularity and fame to unprecedented levels ever since the show began back in 1994. From women across the globe recreating Rachel's iconic haircut to men using Joey's catchphrase "How you doin'", the ardent fans of the show did it all. The Friends Reunion episode saw all the six cast members talking about when the world started to change for them.

Friends cast talks about gaining fame and the world changing for them

The Friends Reunion episode sees all the six lead cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc together after seventeen long years. The American sitcom became a global phenomenon ever since it released in 1994 and the actors' lives have never been the same again. Host James Corden questioned all six of them about their popularity after the series aired and when they felt that the world around them had begun changing.

Actor Matt LeBlanc, who essays the character of Joey Tribbiani, mentioned that when they came back for the second season of the sitcom, it was then when they realized that it was a completely different ballgame. Jennifer Aniston also opened up about the fame and stated that nobody really prepared them for what was coming. Matt LeBlanc narrated an incident of how he had the TV on and was watching the news, and the screen was split into six boxes and it had aerial shots of the houses of each of the Friends cast members. LeBlanc said that it was when he saw his roof on the television, he realized that it was a mess and later, went on to clean it. The anecdote made the other actors burst out laughing.

David Schwimmer talked about how no one else other than the rest of the five Friends cast understood what he was really going through. Jennifer Aniston chipped in and mentioned how they became like a family because they were all going through the same thing at the same time, which their family members and even closest friends couldn't understand. The producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane recalled how insane it was back in the day as the lead six actors were on the cover of every magazine and wherever they went, people questioned them about the sitcom.

Image - HBO Max

