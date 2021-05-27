'FRIENDS Reunion': GenZ Loves Rachel's Style; Say, 'want Every Outfit Rachel Green Wore'

FRIENDS has enjoyed millions of viewers since it premiered in 1994. The show, which ran for 10 years, recently was renewed for a reunion episode. The FRIENDS Reunion episode premiered today on HBO Max. While the show ran from 1994 to 2004, it still enjoys a huge fanbase and viewership. The show, which is available on Netflix, has millions of GenZ viewers. While it has been nearly 30 years since the show premiered, the millennial generation is a fan of the show in huge numbers. Apart from its comic timing and an emotional storyline, millennials also follow Jennifer Aniston, aka Rachel Green's outfits and style.

GenZ follows Rachel Green's outfits

Jennifer Aniston's character, Rachel Green, grew from a suburban princess to a hard-working Ralph Lauren associate. She learned to cut off from her father's money and live on her own. However, she never left her style. From her outfits to hairstyles, millennials have been following Rachel Green for years. As per money.co.uk, the Google data from 2020 saw Rachel Green as the most searched style. FRIENDS fans have been recreating Jennifer Aniston's style as Rachel Green.

Millennials react to Rachel Green's style

Twitter is filled with millennials talking about Rachel Green's outfits. The female following of the show often drool over Rachel's outfits. A fan wrote, "I just want every outfit Rachel Green wore", while another one wrote, "bruh I just want Rachel green’s hairstyles and outfits". A fan also commented on Rachel's work outfits and wrote, "Sometimes I want a corporate job just so I can wear Rachel Green/Zane kind of outfits idk.". Here's how Twitter is filled with tweets about Rachel's outfits.

I just want every outfit Rachel Green wore pic.twitter.com/7HS7Cwohse — Tori (@JonesVictoria22) May 17, 2021

bruh i just want rachel green’s hairstyles and outfits 😩 — m (@mrylgrvds) May 3, 2021

Was researching friends rn and just remembered.

Can I say, Rachel Green ? 😍

Man her outfits in the show 😍👌🏻 — Disha 💙 #HisFavDarshaners 🥺 (@SendzDisha) April 18, 2021

i'll buy every rachel green's outfit when i grow up — claire (@ynalovebot) April 12, 2021

Sometimes I want a corporate job just so I can wear Rachel Green/Zane kind of outfits idk. — Nunchaku Pori (@aprayojakatwam) April 2, 2021

Details about FRIENDS Reunion special

FRIENDS cast Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox in the lead roles. The six lead actors came together for a reunion episode which premiered on May 27, 2021, on HBO Max. The reunion special episode saw the cast of FRIENDS return to Stage 24 of Warner Bros. Studios 17 years after the show ended. They recreated several iconic moments from the original sitcom. From Monica, Joey and Chandler's apartment to their favourite coffee spot, Central Perk, the reunion special saw several places recreated especially for one episode.

