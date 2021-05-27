Friends Reunion Guest List Has Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, BTS, David Beckham & 14 Others

Friends have finally got a reunion special episode after the series ended in 2004. The unscripted episode brings back the main cast members Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and Jennifer Aniston as they revisit the original show's sets and go down the memory lane. They will also meet multiple guest stars. While some were a part of the sitcom others weren't even mentioned in it. Take a look at the guestlist for the Friends Reunion special.

Friends Reunion guest list

David Beckham

Former professional English football player, David Beckham will be a part of the Friends Reunion special. He hasn't appeared in any episode of the sitcom before.

Justin Bieber

Singer Justin Bieber will be interacting with the Friends cast during the special episode. He previously had small roles in Men in Black 3, Behaving Badly, Zoolander 2, and more. The artist could perform one of his hit songs.

BTS

The rising boy band the Bangtan Boys will meet Friends at the reunion. They have several blockbuster tracks to their names such as Dynamite and the latest one being Butter. BTS will mark their first big appearance on an American TV show.

James Corden

The host for the Friends Reunion special is said to be James Corden. He has his own late-night talk show titled The Late Late Show with James Corden. Corden has been a part of multiple movies and series.

Cindy Crawford

Friends Reunion guest list has Cindy Crawford as herself. She is a supermodel who was among the most popular names during the 1980s and 1990s. She has appeared on a few television shows as herself, along with hosting a couple of them.

Cara Delevingne

Suicide Squad actor Cara Delevingne has a small role in the special episode. She has won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. Her acting career includes Anne Karenina, Playhouse, The Face of an Angel, Paper Towns, and more.

Elliott Gould

Elliott Gould had played Jack Geller on Friends. He was the father of the main characters Ross and Monica Geller. Gould is known for his performance in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, along with many others.

Kit Harington

Game of Thrones fame Kit Harington will mark his presence at the Friends Reunion special. He portrayed Jon Snow alias Rhaegar Targaryen in the fantasy drama series. Harington joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Eternals.

Lady Gaga

Acclaimed musician Lady Gaga will be a part of the special episode. She is widely regarded as one of the biggest popstars of the 20th century. Her major awards include an Academy Award, Billboard, Grammys, and others.

Larry Hankin

The character of Mr. Heckles was essayed by Larry Hankin on Friends. He was the downstairs neighbor of Monica. Hankin had small roles in Home Alone, Breaking Bad, and others.

Mindy Kaling

Friends Reunion guest list also includes Mindy Kaling. She earned recognition with her performance as Kelly Kapoor in The Office (US). Kaling is also an acclaimed writer, director, and producer.

Thomas Lennon

The hand twin of Joey was depicted by Thomas Lenon. He was seen as Randall in two episodes of Friends. The actor has played small roles in various shows and films.

Christina Pickles

The mother of Monica and Ross Gellar was essayed by Christina Pickles. She was seen as Judy Geller on the sitcom. The reunion has all the four members of the Geller family.

Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck portrayed Dr. Richard Burke on Friends. His character is still remembered by all the fans as he has many hit moments. Richard was Monica's love interest and her last boyfriend before she married Chandler Bing.

James Michael Tyler

The role of Gunther in Friends was portrayed by James Michael Tyler. He was the manager of the Center Perk coffee house, which was a daily hangout place for the main characters. Gunther had a crush on Rachel and was liked by fans for his serious yet comical behavior.

Maggie Wheeler

"Oh My God!", the iconic catchphrase, was delivered by Maggie Wheeler on Freinds. She depicted the recurring role of Janice, one of Chandler's girlfriends. Her hysterical laughter can still be heard.

Reese Witherspoon

Academy Award-winner Reese Witherspoon had a small appearance in the sitcom. She was seen as Jill Green, sister of Rachel. Witherspoon only played the character in two episodes.

Malala Yousafzai

Activist Malala Yousafzaii will be a part of the Friends Reunion special. She is the youngest Nobel Price laureate. Her name was the most surprising one among all the guest stars.

IMAGE: LADYGAGA AND DAVIDBECKHAM INSTAGRAM

