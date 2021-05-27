Friends Reunion: HBO Max Crashes, Furious Fans Say 'The One Where I Can’t Watch'

Friends Reunion special episode, 'The One Where They Get Back Together', premiered on May 27, Thursday on HBO Max and HBO Go. However, the streaming platforms crashed, leaving fans furious about the same. Fans who wished to watch the eagerly anticipated 104-minute special, took to social media to express their anger towards the hiatus caused by HBO Max and HBO Go. Let us take a look at what some angry fans waiting to watch 'Friends Reunion' special episode had to say.

A Twitter user shared a screengrab of HBO Go, wherein one can spot the stuck page of the OTT platform. Sharing the picture, the users mocked the streaming platform. The user said, "In today's episode of Friends: The One Where HBO Go Crashed". Further, the user added, "They do know that we know that they know that we know right?", referring to Friends' episode from season 5, The One Where Everybody Finds Out.

In today's episode of Friends: The One Where HBO Go Crashed



They do know that we know that they know that we know right?#Friends #FriendsTheReunion #HBOGo pic.twitter.com/O1FjrGL9VX — Sole Of Katie (@KateJarap) May 27, 2021

Another Twitter user tweeted tagging HBO Max that they have been waiting too long for the episode. The user wrote, "HBOOOOO GOOOOO! My Joey's special pizza's gettin' cold!!!". One of the Twitter users shared a screenshot of their stuck screen and said, "The One Where I can’t watch #FriendsReunion".

A Friends fan took to Twitter and shared a picture of his television screen. The fan tweeted, "#HBOGo still isn't loading! #FriendsReunion". Another fan tweeted, "No one told us #HBOGo gonna crash #FriendsReunion #HBOcrash".

After I subscribed now it’s not working ha! 🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ #HBOGO — Rose (@roseubalde) May 27, 2021

Friends Reunion episode sees the main cast revisiting the sets of the show including Friends apartments, the Central Perk coffee shop, and the Friends water fountain. Alongside the Freinds cast, the special episode is produced by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, Kevin S. Bright, and Ben Winston. Apart from the main cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, the Friends Reunion will also feature David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Lady Gaga, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai and Nicollette Sheridan.

