FRIENDS Reunion: Here Are 5 Fan-favourite Moments From This Episode

The much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion episode was released on May 27, 2021, and fans cannot keep calm. The episode saw the cast Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reunite and revisit the sets of their cult-classic show and take a trip down memory lane. As much as the fans have loved the reunion, the cast made it all the more memorable by recreating some of the most popular scenes from the show. Here are five fan-favourite moments from FRIENDS Reunion.

5 fan-favourite moments from FRIENDS Reunion

1. Phoebe sings Smelly cat

Lisa Kudrow played the character of Phoebe Buffay on the show who sang her songs at Central Perk where Rachel worked as a waitress. One of her most popular songs is Smelly Cat that Phoebe had grown attached to. Lisa sang this song again in the reunion episode. She also donned an outfit similar to what Phoebe had on the show. Lisa sat on the couch where the gang always called their dibs on and played the song with a guitar in her hand.

Watch Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow sing “Smelly Cat“ on the Friends Reunion episode! Full episode on HBO Max. #LadyGaga #Lisa Kudrows #FriendsReunionhttps://t.co/rKcGteiJ5H <3 — Nein Zedd (ARTPOP) (@genzo0304) May 27, 2021

2. Joey wears all of Chandler’s clothes

Matt LeBlanc recreated one of the most iconic scenes from the show, where Joey wears all of Chandler’s clothes. Matt appeared from behind the curtains and was wearing all the clothes he had worn while shooting for the episode. As soon as he made an appearance, the cast stood up in surprise and started laughing hysterically.

3. FRIENDS play lightning rod game

The cast assembled on Monica’s couch to play the lightning rod game that they often played on the show. David Schwimmer plays the host and asks the gang about the letter that Rachel had written to Ross and how long was it. Joey jumps in to answer and says that it was 18 pages long. Rachel quips in by saying ‘both front and back’. Ross also asks the girls if they knew what Chandler worked as. But they got it wrong again!

“TRANSPONSTER!”

“no that’s what we lost our apartment over”

the way they’re their characters. #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/mWKyEl9DDY — nicole (@anistonily) May 27, 2021

4. Ross and Rachel confess their feelings for each other

David and Jennifer make their fans reminisce about the time when Rachel and Ross confessed their feelings to each other. They were seated at Monica’s table and enacted the scene. They get mad at each other for not confessing earlier and how things had gotten complicated now.

jennifer aniston & david schwimmer HAD feelings for eachother & pursued their love through ross & rachel. my heart is EXPLODING. babies 🤍 #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/Zs9BxOq8hr — court (@jenaniiiston) May 27, 2021

5. FRIENDS bow down in the last episode

Last but not the least, the cast members watch the old tapes and they come across the final episode wherein they take leave as the show has wrapped up. All six of them had tears in their eyes as they watched themselves saying goodbyes to each other on the screen. They all tightly hugged each other as well.

& just like that the cast of friends took their final bow. #FriendsReunion 🤍 pic.twitter.com/D0BZCy4BlM — court (@jenaniiiston) May 27, 2021

Image: Still from FRIENDS Reunion trailer

