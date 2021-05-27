FRIENDS Reunion: How An On-set Injury Led To A Superstitious Habit Amongst The Cast

An on-set superstition during the filming of a movie or a drama is not a new thing in the entertainment industry. The cast of FRIENDS also had a superstition after there was an on-set injury during the filming of one of the episodes in season 3. The Friends Reunion which aired on May 27, 2021, at the same time all over the world, brought back several memories and similar incidents from the days past.

FRIENDS cast reveals an on-set superstition

The cast of FRIENDS revealed several secrets and quirky memories from the time they filmed for the show, all those years ago. The cast reminiscences the memories and also revealed an on-set jury that led them to develop a superstitious habit. The incident is from season three after Matt LeBlanc who plays Joey Tribbiani on the show dislocated his shoulder while performing a slapstick stunt.

This scene was seen in the second episode of season three The One Where No One’s Ready. The cast was seated in the Central Perk cafe set when Matt LeBlanc narrated the incident. Footage from the said episode was also shown to give proper reference. It was a customary thing for the cast to huddle in the corridor outside the apartment's set, but that day they did not do that because they were running late. Matt gave a hint to the members and Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller guessed it right.

The episode had played out in real-time. Lisa Kudrow, aka Phoebe Buffay, said that since they were running out of time and the audience was also waiting, they skipped "the huddle" and they went ahead. So, since then, before they began filming, when the cast used to ask around if they have to do "the huddle" then Matt would reply saying yes because he didn't want "anything else to fall off". Matt had to wear a sling to keep his shoulder from getting injured further and to aid this situation, a scene was created where Joey falls off the bed and has to wear a sling.

