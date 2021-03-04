'FRIENDS Reunion' Is Happening; David Schwimmer Aka Ross Geller Spills Beans

Popular American sitcom FRIENDS' reunion special is on the cards, actor David Schwimmer, who played Ross has confirmed it. On Wednesday, in an interview with SiriusXM's Radio Andy, David aka Ross Gellar spilled the beans around the upcoming project while sharing the details of its rolling. Interestingly, David asserted that the reunion special will be taping soon.

David Schwimmer confirms Friends reunion:

The 54-year-old actor further added that in a little over a month, he will be heading out to L.A. He said, "So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there's going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols". As his conversation progressed further, Andy Cohen asked if Ellen DeGeneres had been booked for the gig.

However, Schwimmer rubbished the possibility of DeGeneres' involvement. Explaining it in the details, the Band of Brothers actor added that he is unsure if he can reveal who is hosting the reunion special. On the other hand, the makers have not made any official announcement about the same, so far.

FRIENDS reunion release date, cast & other details

The upcoming HBO Max special will bring the core cast back together on the NBC comedy's original soundstage. Along with David, the star cast of the show also includes Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry. The reunion special of the sitcom first made the headlines in February 2020, when it was announced.

It was scheduled to release in May 2020. However, it was pushed further due to the pandemic. On the other hand, the details of its release are still under the wraps. But, in November 2020, Matthew Perry aka Chandler had said that the reunion has been rescheduled for the beginning of March 2021.

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

Earlier, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt had said that the team planned on taping the special in front of a live studio audience on the original soundstage in Burbank, California, to Variety. Meanwhile, Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, had clarified that the cast will not be reprising their iconic characters, but chatting as themselves.

