Friends Reunion: Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Admit To An Off-screen Romance!

The much awaited and anticipated Friends Reunion has finally been made available for fans to watch. So if you haven't watched it yet, there are some spoilers below. It turns out that one of the biggest love affairs in TV history wasn't such a fantasy after all. Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer of the Friends cast dropped some major revelations in the recent Friends Reunion special episode.

Apparently Ross and Rachel, were into one another off-screen just as much as on-screen. David Schwimmer while talking about his equation at the time with Jen went to say, "The first season, I had a major crush on Jen. At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing [in the night], because one of us was always in a relationship". Schwimmer then explained however, "We never crossed that boundary, we respected that".

More about Jen and David's off-screen romance

If David Schwimmer's confession wasn't shocking enough for fans, Jennifer Aniston also backed him up by sharing some more details about the show. She said, "I remember saying at one point to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is … on national television!’ Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel".

The surprising but fun revelation was prompted by host James Corden who asked the gang, "You were all young, hot, good-looking, successful actors … It’s inconceivable to me that there weren’t perhaps off-screen romances". After Schwimmer and Aniston disclosed their off-screen love, the former went to explain their equation on set as well. Schwimmer even disclosed, "There were moments we would cuddle on a couch".

Jen Aniston backed this stunning confession as well adding, "We would spoon and fall asleep on the couch". And if this wasn't enough, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry backed the two up by revealing how they were aware of Jen and David's interest in one another. However, Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt shippers have nothing to worry about as the actress only began dating Pitt in 1998 and the two married in 2000, whereas, Ross and Rachel's first kiss was in season 2 of Friends which aired in 1995.

Image - Friends Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.