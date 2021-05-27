FRIENDS Reunion: Jennifer Aniston & The Cast Are Paid Huge Amount For This Episode

The popular stars from the 1990s sitcom FRIENDS are coming in together for a special FRIENDS reunion episode. The highly anticipated FRIENDS reunion episode aired today on HBO Max featuring the lead cast members Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry as they revisit the sets of the show around 17 years later. During the original run of FRIENDS, the ensemble cast was one of the highest-paid actors in the television industry. Now for the special FRIENDS reunion episode, the cast is also getting a huge sum of money.

How much is the FRIENDS cast earning for the reunion?

According to a report by Variety, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston in FRIENDS reunion be receiving a whopping $2.5 million each for the episode. This means that each cast member on the show is getting around ₹18.15 Crores for the episode. Another report from The Hollywood reporter has mentioned this sum even higher and said that they might have been paid between $2.5 million to $3 million each for the episode. The amount is almost double what they were earning while they featured in the show’s original run. The cast had famously renegotiated their salaries on the show during its original run and was earning a then historic $1 million for each episode. Jennifer Anniston still continues to be one of the highest-paid female actors on television.

The FRIENDS reunion episode is airing today on HBO Max all over the world and on ZEE5 in India. FRIENDS was earlier streaming on Netflix but has now been moved to HBO Max. WarnerMedia have reportedly paid a huge sum of $85 million per year for five years which is $425 million to reclaim the streaming rights of FRIENDS on its own platform. However, viewers in India can still watch the show on Netflix. Over the years, FRIENDS is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston in FRIENDS reunion

The FRIENDS cast had recently shared the much-awaited trailer of the reunion episode. In the trailer, glimpses of Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennnifer Aniston and Matthew Perry in FRIENDS reunion were shown for the fans. At one point, David Schwimmer in FRIENDS reunion is seen playing the guessing game from the original show with other cast members. Here is a look at the FRIENDS reunion trailer.

Image: A still from the trailer

