FRIENDS Reunion: Lisa Kudrow Reveals She Thought The NBC Sitcom 'could Go On Forever'

FRIENDS actor Lisa Kudrow, before the release of the FRIENDS Reunion trailer, explained why she was certain the NBC sitcom would last for many more years than its actual 10 season run. Interestingly, the actor appeared as a guest during the Wednesday episode of The Late Show and host Stephen Colbert asked Lisa Kudrow if she has insecurity that there would be a time when she won’t be working. As the actor shared her thoughts about it, Lisa asserted that she always feels she will never work again.

Lisa Kudrow on FRIENDS' ten-year run:

As the 51-year-old actor's conversation progressed further, she added that while she was on FRIENDS, she thought she will always be working. Explaining the reason behind her thought, Lisa added that there was no end in sight for the show. Amid her explanation, Colbert interrupted to point out that it was indeed on for quite a while, given that it premiered in September 1994 and signed off in May 2004. And, to this, the actor quickly added that she thought the show could go on forever.

Later, the Space Force actor also shared her experience of taping the reunion. Lisa shared that it was "thrilling and a little emotional". She then recalled taking an online quiz once that claimed to reveal which FRIENDS character she was. The actor revealed that she did not get Phoebe; instead, the quiz informed her that she was actually Rachel. This mention then led her to explain that when she first read the script to audition for the show, she indeed saw herself as better suited for playing the character that would be brought to life by Jennifer Aniston.

FRIENDS Reunion's release, cast & other details:

The trailer of the upcoming episode was dropped on May 19. It featured the entire star cast of the series - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry. The cast gathered at the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for an unscripted celebration of the iconic NBC series. FRIENDS: The Reunion will begin streaming from May 27 on WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max, which is currently exclusive to the US. Meanwhile, there is no word on the FRIENDS Reunion release date in India yet.

