'FRIENDS Reunion': Matthew Perry Felt He Was 'going To Die' While Filming The Sitcom

As the much-anticipated FRIENDS Reunion episode started streaming on the various streaming platforms across the globe, and fans can't keep calm to witness it. Although the episode will tickle the funny bone of the viewers, a few sections might leave them teary-eyed. And, one of them landed on the screen when Matthew Perry talked about his crushing anxiety while making the show.

FRIENDS Reunion: Matthew Perry speaks on his "anxiety"

The 51-year-old revealed he felt like he was "going to die" if the studio audience didn’t laugh at Chandler Bing's lines while filming FRIENDS. "At least to me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh," he said, which came as a huge surprise to the rest of the cast. He then added, "It’s not healthy for sure but I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions if I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get. I would freak out".

Responding to Perry's memories, Aniston expressed concern for Perry and Kudrow said she was learning this for the first time. Lisa was heard asserting, "You didn't tell us that" while adding "I don't remember you ever saying that". Later, Perry confirmed the stress came every time they would film the show as he added, "Oh yeah, I felt like that every single night,’ Perry explained.

Earlier, when the trailer was dropped and a promo video was released, Matthew sparked concern among fans as the actor's speech appeared to be slurred. However, it was later revealed that the veteran actor had undergone a "painful" emergency dental procedure just hours before filming.

More about FRIENDS Reunion episode

Interestingly, among the many bombshells exploding in the special episode, David and Jennifer admitted that they had feelings for each other while Ross and Rachel were having their own on-off again romance. Meanwhile, Matthew candidly discussed his difficulties while recording the sitcom for a live audience. The entire episode is available for fans, in the US, on HBO Max's streaming platform. For the Indian audience, the episode is available on ZEE5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS REUNION EPISODE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.