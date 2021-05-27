FRIENDS Reunion: Matthew Perry Quips He Does Not 'hear From' The Cast In Reunion Special

The much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion premiered today on HBO Max. The episode marks the first official reunion of the FRIENDS cast since the show ended in 2004. All six of them, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, arrived at Stage 24 of Warner Bros. Studio. James Corden hosted the reunion show. While talking about their bond, James asked Matthew about his bond with the five others. Matthew Perry came up with a rather funny answer that made the whole cast laugh.

Matthew Perry cracks some jokes on FRIENDS Reunion

James Corden, the host of the show, asked each of the FRIENDS cast several questions. Coming to Matthew Perry aka Chandler, Corden asked who among the cast does not pick his phone when he calls. Matthew jokingly replied he does not hear from any of them. As Matthew joked, the entire FRIENDS cast laughed. Lisa Kudrow added that the cast does stay in touch even after 17 years since the show came to an end. She said they do not talk every day, however, they have a strong bond from this show and are in a tight relationship. She further said, whenever any one of them calls or texts, they do pick up their phones.

Later, David Schwimmer expressed his views about the reunion that took place 17 years later. He said the reunion has been both emotional and funny. He further expressed how he was in shock when all six of them returned to the same room after years. He then said they all fell in the same place as they were joking around again. He also called the six of them a family.

Details about FRIENDS Reunion

The FRIENDS Reunion special episode was initially scheduled to premiere in May 2020. However, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the filming of the show commenced in 2021. The creators of the show recreated a number of iconic moments from the original sitcom, including the two apartments and the cafe Central Perk. FRIENDS cast also recreated several moments from the show.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS REUNION'S TRAILER

