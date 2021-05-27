FRIENDS Reunion Quiz: Can You Complete These Iconic Dialogues From All The 10 Seasons?

After patiently waiting for characters from America's beloved sitcom to finally come together again, fans around the world are ecstatic with a FRIENDS reunion finally happening. The sitcom did not only engage the audience for over a decade with its quirky characters and episodes but also gave some iconic dialogues and catchphrases. One of the most interesting FRIENDS trivia would be Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, writing the legendary 'smelly cat' song after she got drunk with her friends.

From Matt LeBlanc's 'How you doin'?' to Jennifer Aniston's 'No Uterus, No Opinion', these dialogues from the sitcom are still iconic to the loyal FRIENDS fans. In honour of the FRIENDS reunion after almost two decades, here is a special FRIENDS quiz that will prove you are a die heart fan of the show. Can you complete these iconic dialogues of the characters from the show? Take the FRIENDS quiz now and find out!

FRIENDS Quiz

1. "Well, maybe I don’t need your money". One of the most successful characters by the end of the show Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, was shown penniless and dependent on her father. Can you complete this famous dialogue of hers from the sitcom?

"You're gonna love it"

"The one thing that's ours!"

"Is it me?"

"Wait, wait, I said maybe!”

2. “Joey doesn’t share....". One of the most beloved characters on the show, Matt LeBlanc playing Joey Tribbiani said this phrase. Can you complete his iconic dialogue?

"Food"

"Work"

"Money"

"Friend"

3. "If you're too afraid to be in a relationship...". It was not only fun and games for the show but the sitcom also gave some valuable life lessons to its viewers. Said by the clean freak character Monica Geller, complete this dialogue from FRIENDS.

“I wish I could, but I don’t want to.”

“What’s not to like? Custard: good. Jam: good. Meat: good!”

"Then don't be in one."

“You can’t just give up"

4. “What’s not to like?". Fans of the sitcom found Joey Tribbiani as one of the most relatable characters for his love for food. Can you complete his love confession for food?

"Custard: good. Jam: good. Meat: good!”

“I don’t know. I’ve never had to use the other one.”

“Cheese. It’s milk that you chew.”

"This parachute is a knapsack!"

5. “Okay, you have to stop the Q-Tip when...". One of the most iconic dialogues of Matthew Perry, playing Chandler Bing in the show said to Joey Tribbiani. Can you complete his phrase correctly?

“What must it be like not to be crippled by fear and self-loathing?”

“Something is wrong with the left phalange.”

"Everybody looks so happy."

"There’s resistance.”

6. “Come on, Ross, you’re...". Teasing Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer, was one of the most favourite things to do for the rest of the characters. Can you guess what Phoebe told Ross here?

"You're too afraid to be in a relationship"

" Hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!"

"A paleontologist. Dig a little deeper.”

"a door. You only like knock-knock jokes."

7. "It's so exhausting,..". Some of the most relatable dialogues were delivered by Phoebe Buffay on the show. can you complete this iconic dialogue of hers?

"Waiting for death."

"Just take off your shirt and tell us.”

“Oh. My. God.”

“And I have to live with a boy!”

8. “This is the nicest kitchen...". Phoebe Buffay never failed to make the audience laugh with her effortless comedy. Can you complete this dialogue?

“Can’t hold her own head up, but yeah — jumped.”

“This is all a moo point.”

"The refrigerator told me to have a great day.”

“It tastes like feet!”

9. “Today, it’s like there’s rock bottom,". Going through an existential crisis like Rachel Green? Then this one should be the easiest one to complete.

"Then 50 feet of crap, then me.”

“I’m gonna go get one of those job things.”

"I hope it's still funny when you're in hell."

“Oh, that's okay, girls tend to not like me."

10. “These are just feelings.". Joey Tribbiania played the ultimate ladies' man in the sitcom. Can you complete one of his phrases in the sitcom?

“I look a woman up and down and say, 'How you doin?'"

“You can’t just give up! Is that what a dinosaur would do?”

“We were on a break!”

"They’ll go away.”

Answers to FRIENDS' quiz

"Wait, wait, I said maybe!” "Food" "Then don't be in one." "Custard: good. Jam: good. Meat: good!” "There’s resistance.” "A paleontologist. Dig a little deeper.” "Waiting for death." "The refrigerator told me to have a great day.” "Then 50 feet of crap, then me.” "They’ll go away.”

